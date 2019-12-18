The holidays often mean hosting guests at your home and keeping up with your own household plus extras can be draining. However, a little planning can go a long way — in helping you prepare as well as saving your sanity. Here are some ways of getting your home ready for guests so you can enjoy the holiday season as much as your visitors:
Make sure your guest room is prepped
If space allows, give your guests their very own space. That way, everyone can have his or her own privacy when need be. Include extra pillows, blankets, towels and washcloths, a few bottles of water, and the Wi-Fi password —which you will inevitably be asked for.
Stock the fridge and pantry accordingly
Make sure things are clearly labelled and grouped together so guests can help themselves and you’re not forced to wait on them hand and foot. Make sure to show them where everything is stored at the onset.
Prepare meals and snacks ahead of time
Anything you can do in advance, do it! That means preparing soups, pasta dishes and other main courses that can be frozen and taken out in a pinch, as well as hors d’oeuvres like dips and humus (all of which can be frozen). Wash and prep veggies and fruits. Make some sweet treats, too, like muffins or cookies, all of which freeze well. Also be sure to ask guests if there are any allergies or food preferences to stave away last-minute menu changes.
Make space in all the closets
You’ll want your out-of-towners to have room to hang up their clothes as well as their jackets. That means clearing out some room in the front closet or mudroom, as well as a bedroom closet. Have empty hangers on-hand.
Provide them with extras
Having spare toiletries in the bathroom, for example, can really help them out if they have forgotten anything.
Ask about routines
Ask about routines or special activities your guests would like to do. It will help with the preparation process. You could include local tourism info on events going on during the time of their stay.
Experience it for yourself
Have you ever actually spent the night in your guest room? You may be surprised by what you learn. Maybe something in the room isn’t working, such a lamp or alarm clock, or there is something that is particularly uncomfortable about the space — maybe too much or not enough natural light. Staying in the guest room can help really set up the space for ultimate comfort and usability.
