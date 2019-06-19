Just because you don’t have a yard doesn’t mean you can’t relish in everything the warm weather has to offer. With space-saving furniture options, small-sized heaters that pack a big punch, and miniature versions of edibles, there’s simply no limit to what you can do on a balcony or terrace. So here are a few tips on outfitting a modest space so that you can start your summer early and enjoy the milder temps right into fall.
Furniture that fits
Standard “backyard” patio furniture is oftentimes too large for a more modest area. However, there are many more options for tighter spaces, like: bistro sets (perfect for a small morning nosh), bar tables and chairs (which are higher than they are long, making them real space-savers), and folding sets (which allow you to remove them when not in use and tuck them away somewhere).
The material of the furniture will also have an impact on its overall look. Wood can be bulky, so opt for something in wrought iron or metal, or something with a weave, such as wicker, which is light and airy.
Plants
Keep as much as you can up and off the floor. Hanging plants are a great option (especially those that have hanging vines), and so is greenery that is planted in railing-mounted flowerboxes (these are great for herbs). If you like the idea of growing your own edibles, consider miniature or dwarf versions of fruit-bearing trees, like lemon or orange.
Privacy walls
You don’t want to feel like you’re in a jail cell every time you go outside, and solid walls between balconies can be obtrusive and suffocating. If your balcony faces an open area, opt for a slatted privacy wall with spacing between the slats. It will help you feel less closed in.
Lighting
Check with your local condo board first to find out what types of fixtures you’re allowed to install (some building have certain restrictions). Then, find the type of lighting that best suits your needs, whether that be task lighting for cooking or reading, or ambient lighting to create atmosphere. What’s popular today is vintage Edison-style string lights and solar-powered options. LEDs are also much more competitively priced than they were in the past, so opt for these energy-efficient lights.
Decorative accents
You can really give your balcony or terrace a homey feel with a few extra touches. These can include all-weather decorative pillows (which come in vibrant colours for this spring/summer), a cozy throw for cooler evenings, and exterior carpets or rugs.
A source of warmth
Again, you’ll have to check that you’re permitted to install these, but electric heaters are a great way to extend your time outdoors. You can get out there early and make use of your exterior spaces right into fall when you have some sort of heat source.
A touch of whimsy
You want your personality to shine through outdoors (just as you do indoors), so be sure to incorporate something that’s all you, like a hanging wicker chair, some sort of cool wall art, or anything else that is personal and makes you feel happy. After all, we waited for this weather all winter – it’s time to make the most of it!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.