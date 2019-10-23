Montreal Fall HomeExpo runs Oct. 24 to 27 at the Olympic Stadium

The Montreal Fall HomeExpo, presented by DuProprio, is back for a new edition to be held from October 24 to 27 at the Montreal Olympic Stadium. Ideal for both homeowners and tenants, the event brings together under one roof everything necessary to guide attendees in their home decoration and renovation projects.
With over a hundred exhibitors, real-size houses, practical conferences about home renovation and the sale of a property without commission, workshops to produce scented candles as well as cooking demonstrations by Chuck Hughes and Bob le Chef, the program of the Montreal Fall HomeExpo is a must in housing:
DuProprio
In the conference zone, DuProprio will present the daily conference How to sell your home in 4 steps. This one-hour presentation offers attendees tips and tricks for selling their property themselves, without agents or commissions. At the booth, attendees will meet the DuProprio team to learn more about the company's services, participate in the "All you’ll need to sell” contest and have the chance to win the Exclusive package which includes, among others, the online listing until the sale of the property, a 3D virtual tour of the property, the Appraiser+ as well as the telephone assistance from notaries. In the family area, parents can take a break while their toddlers have fun in the inflatable game.
Bonneville Homes – Natur-Evo
Bonneville Homes will be unveiling the latest addition to their popular Natur series, the Natur-Evo. The house has been designed to evolve according to the needs of its occupants at every stage of their life. How? By being built to receive addition modules for future expansion needs! Whether it’s a garage, a second floor or a garden level, occupants can adapt their first purchase at all stages of their life!
JC Perreault pavilion
In its 6,000-square-foot booth, JC Perreault will present the latest trends and novelties in furniture and household appliances. In addition, food lovers are invited to the “Culinary Experience” space for demonstrations by chefs Chuck Hughes and Bob le Chef. In this real kitchen designed by JC Perreaul, they will use the new Signature Kitchen Suite range, the only range that offers an integrated sous vide cooking mode!
Centura
Centura's designers will be on site to show the latest trends in wall and floor coverings. Attendees will discover, among other things, two new collections: Elemento, based on the combination of two traditional building materials, wood and cotto, and Étoile, which combines a selection of rare and precious marbles that form a powerful and distinctive decorative impact.
Maisons Confort Design - 16 X 46 F
Maisons Confort Design presents this year its 16x46F micro-housing. Offering bright and welcoming living spaces, this 721 sq. ft. house is composed of a large master bedroom able to fit a King size mattress, and an open kitchen with a lunch-counter and a walk-in pantry. In addition, its large bathroom fits a freestanding bath and a separate ceramic shower. A corner for the washer and dryer is even provided on the ground floor.
T. Lees
The Montreal-based business that specializes in handcrafting nature-inspired soy wax scented candles and luxury soaps will offer various workshops, free of charge, throughout the expo. Attendees will get to try the fragrance bar and develop a custom fragrance blend to be used to create a home fragrance mist or their very own soy candle.
Dates & hours
- Thursday, October 24 from 12 to 9 pm
- Friday, October 25 from 10 am to 9 pm
- Saturday, October 26 from 10 am to 9 pm
- Sunday, October 27 from 10 am to 5 pm
- Note that the Olympic Stadium ticket office closes 1 hour before the end of the show.
Admission rates
- Adults $16
- Adults – online $14
- Seniors (60+) and students $13
- Children (from 6 to 12 years old) $6.50
- Free for children 5 years old and under
For more information visit https://expohabitationautomne.ca/en/home
