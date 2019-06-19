Organization is a constant battle and something that requires upkeep – and this couldn’t be truer than when it comes to small spaces. When space is at a premium, you want to take advantage of any unused areas as well as keep things off the ground (to avoid it looking too cluttered). That means carefully evaluating what should be kept and what should be donated or thrown away. Our organizational experts and bloggers offered their best tips on keeping small spaces neat and tidy:
“What is boils down to is asking yourself, especially if you’re downsizing: do I need it, do I use it, and do I love it?” said Mylene Houle Morency, a professional organizer with the POC (Professional Organizers of Canada) and owner of FLO Organisation. “Oftentimes when I’m working with clients who are downsizing, they have a hard time making decisions on what to keep and not to keep, and by asking yourself those questions, it can help you pare things down.”
For example, do you need as many glasses in a small space as you do when entertaining in a larger home? Taper things down in terms of belongings, especially when it comes to items that quickly accumulate, such as utensils, dishes and glassware.
Allison Weigensberg, also a POC member and owner of Everything In Place, agreed. “The two most important things to keep in mind are: maximize your vertical space and have a home for everything,” she said.
Adjustable shelves can help to maximize closet and bathroom or kitchen cabinet spaces, as do floating shelving. “If something doesn’t have a place it leads to clutter, especially in small spaces where it feels even smaller.”
Bins, baskets and containers can help to assign everything a “home” so it’s easy to maintain.
Also, when you have a limited amount of space to live in and store stuff, you need to filter out “what if” items (i.e., what if my printer breaks and I need this backup printer). “Evaluate and ask yourself: What is the value of the space of my home and is it worth storing this stuff?” Weigensberg said. “Pare down everything to the essentials. We live so well with less because it’s less to keep up and less to clean, and that way, you can really enjoy your space.”
In the end, keeping a more modest house or condo organized is all about the essentials. Weigensberg pointed out: “When you have a small space it’s constantly reassessing. Having one or two extra things in a small space can add a lot of clutter and stress, so be conscious of that.”
Want room-by-room organizing tips from our experts? Be sure to check out our Houses & Homes blogs on Fridays at www.thesuburban.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.