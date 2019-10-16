It’s all about the extras

Condo living affords owners with certain niceties, the primary one being that they are no longer responsible for the maintenance and care of a house and the surrounding property. However, it’s the amenities that various condo projects offer that really set them apart.
Those who choose to lead a more active lifestyle are looking for certain extras when condo shopping, as are busy couples and families who may be seeking a condo building that offers a relaxing refuge from the daily grind. Developers in Montreal and the West Island are offering condo buildings with impressive common spaces that are shared by tenants, and these are anything but basic. They’re elaborate, luxurious, and feel more like finely tuned commercial-grade areas rather than simple amenities. They’re made with high-end materials, high-tech equipment, and quite often, they’re the selling feature that puts a buyer’s interest over the top. These include:
Gyms
Another great perk about condo living is that, when a gym is offered, you can forgo your monthly membership at your local place to workout. Less travel and more money in your pocket. These exercise rooms include things like weights, small resistance machines, and a few cardio machines, plus space for stretching and yoga.
The upgrade
Imagine a miniature professional gym practically right next door. Modern condo developers who want to attract today’s health-conscious clientele are decking out gyms in all the latest in exercise equipment, taking advantage of cutting-edge technology and allowing you to vary your workout as well as accurately track your results on a long-term basis.
Outdoor spaces
One of the downfalls of living in a concrete building is the lack of greenspace, especially for those who are downsizing from having a home with a front or back yard (or both). Condo designers have taken this into consideration when conceptualizing contemporary spaces, integrating balconies and terraces when possible. They have also gone to great strides to not only thoughtfully landscape exterior entrances, but to install things like fountains and vertical gardens in lobbies and other common areas, thereby bringing the outdoors in.
The upgrade
Even larger greenspaces, like communal gardens, courtyards and outdoor sitting areas. These could feature gazebos and pergolas, various seating sections with firepits, hammocks, gliders, swings, and much more.
Guest areas
Individual units are smaller than houses, meaning hosting overnight guests and entertaining can be challenging. So, condos have answered the need by offering their buyers access to guest rooms, which can be rented out much like a hotel, as well as banquet rooms for larger family dinners and modest parties.
The upgrade
More tête-à-tête options. People choose to live in a condo because they want to streamline their lifestyles, and some condo buildings house other public spaces that are also convenient for meetups. Cafes, lounges and restaurants are a fantastic addition to a condo building, as are additional kitchen and cooking areas. Office spaces and conference rooms with extras such as SMART Boards are especially useful for those who work from home.
