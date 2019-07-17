Home hacks to help you stay cool during a heat wave

Due to climate change, the number of extremely hot days in a year is expected to more than double in some parts of Canada over the next 30 years. Fortunately, there are plenty of things to you can do to cool off your home – whether you don’t have an air conditioner or simply want to save on your energy bills. Here are a few tips Health Canada recommends trying:
Avoid the greenhouse effect
Allowing the sun to beam through the windows will increase your indoor temperature due to the greenhouse effect” and will result in trapping hot air in the home. Installing and closing awnings or shutters is very effective at keeping the heat outside, since the sun’s rays will be blocked before they reach the window.
Cook wisely
Prepare meals that don’t need to be cooked in your oven. Ovens produce a lot of heat. Cooking with an oven will increase the indoor temperature, which is difficult to lower during extreme heat events, especially without an air conditioner.
Mind your AC
If you have an air conditioner with a thermostat, keep it set to the highest setting that is comfortable (somewhere between 22°C and 26°C), which will reduce your energy costs and provide you with needed relief. If you are using a window air conditioner, cool only one room where you can go for heat relief.
Grow your greenery
Did you know that tree-shaded areas could be as much as 5°C cooler than the surrounding area? Planting a broadleaf tree on the side of the house where the sun hits during the hottest part of the day will provide shade during the summer months and shelter the house from radiant heat.
Find more tips for staying cool this summer at canada.ca/health
—www.newscanada.com
