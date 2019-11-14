Every year, the winners of the Habitat Design Awards Contest celebrate the talent and creativity of artisans in the field of residential construction. These distinctions — around twenty were awarded this year — aim at celebrating excellence in the construction of new dwelling units in the greater Montréal area. To do so, the contest encourages the integration of a high-quality interior design based on a multidisciplinary approach, a specific competitive advantage in the design of ergonomic, functional and aesthetic housing designs, as well as their marketing to a public who is increasingly looking for an environment that designers are now calling “well-being in all respects”.
The landscape architecture Val-Mar Challenge
In collaboration with the Association des architectes paysagistes du Québec (AAPQ) for a second year, the landscape architecture Val-Mar Challenge has allowed giving prizes to landscape architecture firms that presented original and innovative achievements in the field of pool and green space development for a high-end luxury home or for a multi-family complex.
Industrial design Creativity Prizes
Among prizes that were awarded within the framework of Habitat Design Awards, Industrial Design Creativity Prizes, created in collaboration with the Association des designers industriels du Québec (ADIQ), are being given for the first time.
Creativity is at the heart of industrial designers’ qualifications. This contest will allow Québec talents, whether experienced or not, to unlock their full creative potential by proposing projects in the residential sector while expressing unique ideas and exploring unusual paths.
It is in this specific framework that participants have proposed innovative products in the following categories: Prototype under development or Product created and at the marketing stage. As a result, home products are receiving broad attention for this première, since the art of living begins at home!
The Web Design Avant-Garde Prize
New technologies are undoubtedly more and more present when marketing residential real estate projects. In that respect, increasingly demanding buyers looking for a housing product that meets their requirements encourage promoters to resort to approaches to seduce them and make their shopping process easier on the Web. This race for excellence in the digital world forces infographic designers to propose highly-sophisticated marketing tools.
Communication and the branding of a residential project undoubtedly represent key elements that contribute to the design of their main promotion tool, namely the project Web site. This is why, within the framework of Habitat Design Awards 2019, the Guidehabitation.ca portal joins forces with a new distinction, i.e. the Web Design Avant-Garde Prize. This award celebrates the excellence of a residential project Web site that meets jury evaluation criteria, such as: ergonomics, richness of the information contents and site visual quality, including 3D renderings or pictures.
The Next Generation Design Prize
Once again this year, the Next Generation Design Prize, given by the Association professionnelle des designers d’intérieur du Québec (APDIQ), allows a young graduate of a learning institution in Québec to emerge and to design firms to find this graduate. Candidates were proposed by their professors who are convinced of their promising talent, as shown in their portfolio. Once their proposals were analyzed, Mathilde Rousseau, of the Cégep de Trois-Rivières, the grand prize winner, was spotted by members of the APDIQ board of directors who were acting as jury.
The “People's Choice” Habitat Design Grand Prize – Furnished model unit
In addition to prizes given by the jury, the People's Choice Habitat Design Grand Prize in the Furnished model unit category, for which there were 14 finalists this year, is one of the most coveted prizes among participants. All participants were automatically eligible to the drawing of a pair of airplane tickets to New York and the amount of $500 in pocket money, for a total value of $1,500.
The Habitat Design Awards – Sales office category and Furnished model unit category
Buyers enjoy increasingly varied proposals that are presented to them. For builders waiting for their visitors, this takes the form of finely decorated wonderful model units and highly attractive sales offices. The buyer can have many ideas and start fulfilling his dream of a future new home. It is in this context that the Habitat Design Awards contest was born.
Main Habitat Design Awards winners in 2019 are:
Habitat Design Grand Prize – Sales office category – Jury’s choice:
- Symphonia Pop (Nuns’ Island – Verdun)
- Corporation Westcliff and Alain Desgagné, designer
Habitat Design Grand Prize – Furnished model unit category – Jury’s choice
- Category of less than $350,000:
- TAK Village (Rosemont – La Petite-Patrie)
- DevMcGill and Ysabel Gauvreau, designer
Habitat Design Grand Prize – Furnished model unit category – Jury’s choice
- Category between $350,000 and $750,000:
- Symphonia Pop (Nuns’ Island – Verdun)
- Corporation Westcliff and Alain Desgagné, designer
Habitat Design Grand Prize – Furnished model unit category – Jury’s choice
- Category of more than $750,000:
- Maisons Amelia (Bois-Franc – Saint-Laurent)
- Montclair Group
Habitat Design Grand Prize – Furnished model unit category – People’s choice
- Solstice Montréal (Downtown – Ville-Marie)
- Consortium QMD Ménard
Next Generation Design prize
- Mathilde Rousseau, graduate at the Cégep de Trois-Rivières
Landscape Architecture Val-Mar Challenge
- Luxury single-family dwelling
- Jocelyn Lussier, Topia, Landscape architecture
Landscape Architecture Val-Mar Challenge
- Multiresidential complex category
- Karine Durocher,
- Vert Cube, landscape architects
In the Furnished Model Unit category, the jury was made up of interior designers who are members of the APDIQ, namely: Michèle Lalumière, Marco Brissette, Lyne Côté, Mara Costachescu and Anca Titei.
In the Sales Office category, the jury included architect Philippe Lupien, graphic designer Shawn Bedford, industrial designer Michel Dallaire, interior designer Maxime Partouche and landscape architect Tracey Hesse.
“We’re pleased to have had the opportunity to contribute to this contest by allowing our members to participate as jury members and by collaborating to the creation of categories and selection criteria,” said Marie-Christine Dubé, president of the Association professionnelle des designers d’intérieur du Québec (APDIQ).
The Habitat Design Awards contest confirms that the housing sector is not motivated solely by doing business. These people are also passionate about the love of their trade. It is precisely this passion that Habitat Design Awards are celebrating, together with the FORMES magazine, by presenting different talents and the different aspects of contractors, namely their creativity, their sense of innovation and their taste for design.
The creation of Habitat Design Awards aims at promoting multidisciplinary approaches uniting the different professionals in the fields of architecture and design, as well as actors in the residential construction industry from the very beginning of a project to ensure that their collaboration gives birth to increasingly interesting achievements,” said Claude Paquin, publisher of the FORMES magazine.
An event based on design!
During Autumn Open Houses, households wishing to change their décor may take the “Habitat Design Circuit” and be inspired by the many furnished model units that will allow them to appreciate modern trends in the field of interior design and residential architecture. You will all find innovating ideas in terms of colors, lighting, floor covering, decorative accessories and more. In fact, this is a wonderful window on design avant-garde to help all those who wish to transform their living environment.
—www.prixhabitatdesign.com
Habitat Design Awards winners in 2019
Next Generation Design prize
- Mathilde Rousseau
- Graduate at the Cégep de Trois-Rivières
Landscape architecture Val-Mar Challenge
- Category: Multiresidential complex
- Karine Durocher – Vert Cube, landscape architects
Landscape architecture Val-Mar Challenge
- Category: Luxury single-family dwelling
- Jocelyn Lussier, Topia, Landscape architecture
Category: Sales office
Habitat Design Grand Prize
- Category: Sales office
- Symphonia Pop (Nuns’ Island – Verdun)
- Corporation Westcliff and Alain Desgagné, designer
Habitat Design Awards – Sales office
- Category: Architecture
- Victoria sur le Parc (Old Montreal – Ville-Marie)
- Brocolini Construction, IBI Group and Ysabel Gauvreau, designer
Habitat Design Awards – Sales office
- Category: Graphic design
- Symphonia Pop (Nuns’ Island – Verdun)
- Corporation Westcliff and Alain Desgagné, designer
Special mention – Sales office
- Category: Industrial design
- Le Quinzecent (Downtown – Ville-Marie)
- Brivia Group and Alain Desgagné, designer
Habitat Design Awards – Sales office
- Category: Interior design
- Symphonia Pop (Nuns’ Island – Verdun)
- Corporation Westcliff and Alain Desgagné, designer
- Category: Furnished model unit
Habitat Design Grand Prize
- Model unit valued less than $350,000
- TAK Village (Rosemont – La Petite-Patrie)
- DevMcGill and Ysabel Gauvreau, designer
Habitat Design Grand Prize
- Model unit valued between $350,000 and $750,000
- Symphonia Pop (Nuns’ Island – Verdun)
- Corporation Westcliff and Alain Desgagné, designer
Habitat Design Grand Prize
- Model unit valued more than $750,000
- Maisons Amelia (Bois-Franc – Saint-Laurent)
- Montclair Group
Habitat Design Awards – Model unit
- Category between $350,000 and $750,000
- Kitchen design
- Victoria sur le Parc (Old Montreal – Ville-Marie)
- Brocolini Construction and Ysabel Gauvreau, designer
Habitat Design Awards – Model unit
- Category of more than $750,000
- Space planning
- BÉAcité (Sainte-Julie)
- Maisons Pépin and Design Elitek
Habitat Design Awards – Model unit
- Category of more than $750,000
- Natural lighting
- BÉAcité (Sainte-Julie)
- Maisons Pépin and Design Elitek
Habitat Design Grand Prize
- People’s choice
- Solstice Montréal (Downtown – Ville-Marie)
- Consortium QMD Ménard and NEUF architect(e)s
Habitat Design Awards
- Category: Common spaces
- Solstice Montréal (Downtown – Ville-Marie)
- Consortium QMD Ménard and NEUF architect(e)s
Habitat Design Awards
- Category: Common spaces
- TAK Village (Rosemont – La Petite-Patrie)
- DevMcGill and Ysabel Gauvreau, designer
Industrial Design Creativity Prize 2019
- Category: Marketed product
- Johnathan Côté – Chaise Margot
Industrial Design Creativity Prize 2019
- Category: Product under development
- Manuel Léveillé – Prototype Table 01
Web Design Avant-Garde Prize 2019
- Le 1500 Montréal.ca
