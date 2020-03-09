Four tips to make your home flood-ready this spring

Flooding – one of the most common and costly natural disasters – is a situation many homeowners aren’t prepared for. Though it can happen at any time and in any region, the change of weather, snow and ice thaw, and heavy spring rainfall bring an increased risk. Take protective measures to secure your property from potential flooding with these smart and easy-to-implement home safety precautions:
Install carbon monoxide alarms
With flooding often comes power outages and the use generators, which increases the risk of carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning. Often dubbed “the silent killer,” CO is a colourless and odourless gas that is impossible to detect without an alarm. Install CO alarms on each level of your home and outside every sleeping area.
Secure your home exterior
Make sure your home is sealed from the elements by applying new sealant where it is crumbling or cracked, and install flood shields or barriers on basement windows and doors. Don’t forget to tie down outdoor furniture, plants and other decorative items with high-quality cordage.
Protect important documents
Safeguarding valuable documents is essential for rebuilding after a storm. A fully submergible waterproof safe, like the First Alert Ready-Seal Waterproof & Fire Resistant Combination Safe, can help ensure that important possessions – like passports, insurance papers and electronics – remain intact after a major flood.
Have an evacuation plan
Assemble a kit with essentials such as water, non-perishables and flashlights for the entire family to grab and go. Identify two exits out of every room, including windows and doors. Follow safety officials’ directions on how to leave the area and make sure every family member is aware of a place to meet if separated during the evacuation.
—For First Alert
—AB
