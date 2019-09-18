Four signs it’s time to replace your front door

There’s a difference between wanting a new front door and needing one. With the change in seasons underway, now is the perfect time to ensure your doors are up to par. Here are four reasons to consider an upgrade:
1. Wasted energy
If your door is sticking, it could be for a number of reasons. The weather-stripping may have worn down, causing the door to stick or become unaligned with the frame. The constant weather changes cause doors to expand and contract, and the shifting can throw off the alignment and create gaps where air can flow through. This means that even while your door is closed, you’re losing air from your home and increasing your energy bill.
2. Moisture, mould and mildew
You probably never thought you could have mould and mildew issues with your door, but it can happen. If your front door has double-paned glass in it, it’s at risk of developing moisture issues over time. Just like windows with double-paned glass, the seal between these panes will break down, causing issues and decreasing energy efficiency.
3. Seen better days
The odd scrape and scuff marks will happen, but a door that is covered in scratches, cracks, dings and rust suggests its structural integrity may be compromised. Rust is also a sign that there is a moisture problem, likely coming from the wooden core inside your door.
4. Curb appeal
A beautiful new front door will instantly increase your home’s curb appeal. This is great news for those who are looking to put their home on the market as a new front door also increases your resale value. In fact, replacing your front door is one of the best investments you can make as it increases your energy efficiency while also adding to its aesthetic appeal.
Whether you decide to update your front door for looks, security or energy efficiency, the project is a smart investment in your home. To find a door specialist check out homestars.com
—News Canada
