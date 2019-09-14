Formica Canada Invites Students to Enter the 2020 FORM Student Innovation Competition

The 2020 FORM Student Innovation Competition invites architecture and interior design students to showcase their creativity by designing furniture pieces using Formica Brand products. As part of Formica Corporation’s greater effort to support and inspire future designers, participant students will have the chance to win cash prizes, national recognition and have their work showcased at NeoCon 2020 in Chicago, in June 2020. The competition is open from September 9, 2019 through March 13, 2020, and the three winners will be announced in May 2020.
For this year’s challenge, students are asked to submit a colour rendering of a furniture design highlighting the intersection of technology and nature for the competition’s “Blurred Lines” design theme. Contestants must use a minimum of three Formica® Brand products, including at least one from the company’s SurfaceSet® 2020 collection to be launched on October 1st. Designs must be usable in both commercial and residential settings.
The distinguished panel of industry and design professionals who will judge the student submissions includes Cheryl Durst, CEO and executive vice president of IIDA, Leanne Ford, interior designer and television personality, Tristan Butterfield, regional brand & retail lead at Gensler Chicago, Vern Yip, interior designer and television personality and Renee Hytry Derrington, global design lead at Formica Group.
“Through our design research and as we evolve as a society, we’ve noticed more and more overlap between nature and technology, thus blurring the lines for design needs,” Hytry Derrington said. “This intersection is a focus for our SurfaceSet® 2020 collection, and we’re excited to see how students interpret this challenge.”
The grand prize winner will receive a US$ 2,000 cash award, and their design will be fabricated and displayed during NeoCon 2020. The second-place winner will be awarded US$ 1,000, and the third-place winner will receive US$ 500. The top three winners will all be invited to attend NeoCon 2020 as guests of Formica Corporation, and will be able to meet with industry professionals and get a taste of the design community.
“I love seeing what new talent can bring to the design world,” said Leanne Ford. “Students always bring fresh eyes and a unique perspective and I can’t wait to see the creativity as they play with different textures and patterns in their designs.”
- Entries accepted September 9, 2019, through March 13, 2020
- Competition submissions can be emailed to designcontest@formica.com
- For more information, including complete competition details and rules, visit www.formica.com/studentcompetitions
