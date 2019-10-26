Fall Open House showcase new housings in the Greater Montreal market

Fall has arrived and brings the opportunity to benefit from the best offers of the year in the new housing market in the Greater Montreal area! During the next edition of Fall Open House (October 26 and 27 and November 2 and 3) that will be taking place in an ever-growing economic context combined with a major increase in the job sector, buyers will be offered to discover some 70 projects. Historically low interest rates together with several financial incentives offered by the different levels of government will allow each and every one to find happiness here and now.
If Spring has long been the traditional season for real estate shopping with close to a third of annual transactions, Fall is emerging as the other important period in the new housing market. In some respects, it is even a better season, namely for tenants, since they enjoy more time to consider their decision and make their choice before their lease expires while benefiting from the recent arrival of several new residential projects on the market.
A Prosperous Time
The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) recently published data on residential housing starts in August 2019 in urban centers with 10,000 inhabitants or more. In Quebec, it has identified 3,008 housing starts, which reveals an impressive jump of 62% compared to August 2018.
Such an increase can be explained by the construction of collective housings (apartments, semi-detached houses and town houses), while 2,575 housing starts recorded in August represent a remarkable increase of 81%. In terms of individual homes, housing starts remained perfectly stable with 433 new units.
Geographically speaking, residential construction in the Montreal metropolitan area is truly booming, while the number of housing starts has more than doubled compared with the same period last year. In August, the increase has reached 120% with 2,031 housings in the Montreal area.
Besides, since monthly results often show significant fluctuations, the evolution of housing starts over a twelve-month period gives us a better idea of the general trend. Thus, between September 2018 and August 2019, the 44,659 housing starts recorded in the province reveal a 3% increase compared to the previous twelve-month period.
Financial tools allowing to buy a house for the cost of rent
Several factors are now working in favour of buyers seeking to buy a house at an affordable price, such as the huge inventory of properties and interest rates that are still very low. Visitors will be impressed by the number and the variety of condos, new homes and living areas that they can afford for the cost of rent. These affordable units sometimes compare very favourably with more upmarket options in terms of design and quality. Those who wish to buy a first home can benefit from the few financial tools offered by governments, such as the new incentive proposed by the CMHC. Or they can buy a RRSP to pay less taxes and then convert resulting savings into a down payment thanks to the Home Buyers’ Plan (HBP) and benefit from the mortgage loan insurance offered by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation. In addition, some cities, including Montreal, offer programs that may bring additional help.
Solutions Adapted to the Needs of Families
Throughout the Montreal area, builders and increasingly proposing units that are specially designed for families. It is not always easy to find the ideal nest, but it remains possible provided that the selection of housing projects is interesting. Over the last few years, family housing underwent several transformations in line with the evolution of mores. It is fair to say that it handles the style and design while integrating functional and convenient aspects that fragmented and blended families cannot live without in the 21st century. The offer is sometimes diversified and scalable, whether in the downtown area or beyond the Montreal Island.
Prestigious Projects Are in Full Swing
The prestigious project niche is in full swing! The array of choice has never been this vast, especially since Montreal attracts part of the international clientele who, despite being financially at ease, is nevertheless beginning to find other Canadian cities somewhat too expensive. Since 2017, Montreal is imposing itself as one of the new high-end real estate hubs. And there is no sign of slowing on the horizon. Therefore, what the heck if you can afford it?
Several Options for People 55 Years Old and More
Given the demographic evolution, builders are now using their creativity to propose residential complexes adapted to the taste, the needs and the aspirations of mid-age people who are still in good shape. An increasing number of young retirees or pre-retirees are selling or intend to sell their suburban home to begin a new step in their life. Whether looking for the lively atmosphere of the city or for an oasis of peace located as far as possible from the urban environment, between all architectural styles, the many interior designs, high-end collective equipment, the diversity of services included or à la carte and even the size of complexes where they can buy or rent a housing unit, young retirees truly have plenty of choice!
An event focusing on design
During Fall Open House, households wishing to change décor may try the “Habitat Design Circuit” and find their inspiration in the many furnished model units that will allow them to appreciate all modern trends in the fields of interior design and residential architecture. You will all find innovative ideas in terms of colours, lighting, floor covering, decorative elements, etc. In fact, this is a wonderful window on design vanguard to help all those wishing to transform their living space!
The virtual world settles once and for all in the sales office
This year, in collaboration, among others, with SmartPixel, sales offices participating in Fall Open House will allow buyers to visualize their next home and learn about new state-of-the-art technologies. This interactive and immersive approach based on the latest developments in the field of video games allows buyers who are not very familiar with blueprint reading to better appreciate and to understand their future living environment.
From intuition to achievement. ACDF Architecture professionals invite us in their workshop
Never seen before! On Sundays, October 27th and November 3rd, the ACDF Architecture firm, known for using a multidisciplinary approach for design, invites the population to familiarize itself with its original ideation process that led to achievements marking the modern Montreal and Canadian urban landscape. In addition to visiting its workshop and to speaking with designers who will be present, it will be possible to witness the production of mock-ups leading to the first intuitions of creators that they will then materialize using virtual tools.
A Guide and the Corresponding Web site: www.monhabitationneuve.com
During Fall Open House, visitors will also be capable of buying at the participating developers’ sales office the printed version of the 2019 Buyer’s Guide, which contains a wealth of information for any aspiring home owner. The most determined visitors will certainly take advantage of this opportunity to improve their knowledge of the housing market while exploring the reference site at MonHabitationNeuve.com.
The list of all these projects, including the price range, is available on the campaign Web site (MonHabitationNeuve.com), that will remain active until September 2020. Households intending to buy a new home may find information on all aspects of their project, find the answer quickly to their questions and take a virtual tour of several of the units that are registered.
— AB
