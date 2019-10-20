Deep blue skies ahead in home decor: Inky cobalt is DULUX Paints’ 2020 paint Colour of the Year

In today’s fast-paced, data-driven world where stress and anxiety are all too common, people can find refuge from their blues by surrounding themselves with, well, blue. Not just any blue, though – think deep, comforting, inky cobalt blue.
That’s the message of trend forecasters at DULUX Paints by PPG in its mid-August unveiling the brand’s 2020 Colour of the Year – Chinese Porcelain (DLX1160-6). This rich and traditional hue combines the energy and brightness of cobalt blue with a muted, dark navy tone, emitting a feeling of calm, restfulness and hope.
“Everyone today is looking for an escape from technology, a way to slow down and infuse simplicity into their lives in an uplifting environment. This is, in part, why we’re craving blues like Chinese Porcelain,” said Rob McDonald, Senior Brand Manager, Dulux Paints by PPG. “Exuding depth, richness and drama, next year’s blue brings us closer to natural elements such as the sea and sky – creating lavish serenity in any space.”
According to McDonald, the trending earth-tone aesthetic will be reflected in all facets of home decor in the coming year, highlighted by uncluttered spaces with organic, deep mineral and metallic tones that delight the senses.
“The colour palette shifts away from the cool, stark greys of the past and builds on last year’s introduction of warm shades that emit an air of old-world charm and craftsmanship, blending together classical and modern design elements to create sophisticated looks,” said McDonald.
With natural materials such as wood and rattan dominating this design movement, Dulux Paints by PPG has, for the first time, also announced a stain Colour of the Year for 2020 – Teak, a warm, semi-transparent medium-brown stain that has a 1970s retro vibe with a richness that fits today’s world. An ideal complement to Chinese Porcelain and part of the Dulux Professional Wood Finishes line, Teak has a raw, organic feel that brings out the best of inky cobalt blue, whether used for a home’s interior or exterior.
Other complementary trending colours that pair well with both Chinese Porcelain and Teak are deep mineral tones such as Dulux Paints’ Gracious Glow (DLX1116-5) yellow-olive green, Talavera (DLX1018-5) warm taupe, Brown Clay (DLX1199-6) soft terracotta and Gray Marble (DLX1002-4) stone gray. The combination of these nod-to-nature hues delivers an ambiance of state-of-the-art luxury in its simplest form, particularly when accessorized with warm metal accents and linear geometric patterns.
To incorporate this blue into any home, Dulux Paints by PPG offers these tips:
- Paint an accent wall with Chinese Porcelain as a perfect backdrop for vivacious colours to pop.
- Use blue as a feature colour in a bedroom with crisp white bedding and crown molding to provide a sharp contrast.
- In a living room, layer inky cobalt blue with additional blues in tufted and velvet furniture or pair with trending metallic finishes to create an elegant living space.
- Complement the hue with decor such as lush drapes or velvet pillows in warm saffron and turmeric tones.
- In addition to warm teak wood, pair deep blue with leather accents and dusty sand tones for an attention-grabbing look.
“Incorporating even a splash of Chinese Porcelain into your home will not only help brighten the space, it also will go a long way in infusing a room with the calm and tranquility that everybody is after,” McDonald said.
For more information about Dulux Paints’ 2020 Colour and Stain Colour of the Year, visit www.dulux.ca.
For more information, visit www.ppgpaints.com
—Dulux Paints by PPG
—AB
