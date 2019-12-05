The CHU Sainte-Justine Foundation and its main partners, Rythme and Metro, officially kicked off the 12th annual Tree of Lights campaign benefiting Sainte-Justine. Until December 12, people across the province are encouraged to once again give generously to support the children and families who will be spending the holidays at Sainte-Justine by sponsoring 125,000 lights on the giant tree in front of the hospital, available for $5 apiece at thetreeoflights.org.
As Giving Tuesday rolled around once again, Carey Price helped to get Sainte-Justine’s Tree of Lights campaign underway. He invites Quebecers to reach out to the children and families of Sainte-Justine and make the Tree of Lights shine bright. If 50,000 lights are twinkling by the stroke of midnight on Tuesday, an anonymous donor will follow in the public’s generous footsteps by pitching in an extra $50,000.
“As a father, I know that a child’s health is the most precious thing in the world,” said Carey. “That’s why I urge you to join me in supporting Sainte-Justine’s Tree of Lights campaign – to help every child grow up healthy.”
Between now and December 12, the Tree of Lights will gradually get brighter and brighter as donations come in. It will then stay lit throughout the holiday season to show patients, families and staff members at Sainte-Justine just how much the community cares.
For 5-year-old Elliot and his parents, Laurence and Xavier, Sainte-Justine’s Tree of Lights was more meaningful than ever last year. Elliot was admitted to the hospital on December 25 and stayed until January 2 as he battled a fever in response to his chemotherapy treatments. The majestic Tree of Lights helped give them all the strength to get through this ordeal during the holiday season. “Every light on the Tree reminded us how many people were pulling for us,” said Elliot’s parents. “The lights help make sure our kids get the best possible care and put a sparkle in their eyes. The Tree spreads the magic and joy of the holidays and is a great source of reassurance for young patients and their families who are staying at the hospital at this special time of year.”
See Elliot in this year’s ad for the Tree of Lights, along with several young patients from Sainte-Justine.
So many ways to light up the night sky!
For the sixth year in a row, Metro is kindly joining forces with Sainte-Justine’s Tree of Lights, once again giving customers the opportunity to make a checkout donation at Metro and Metro Plus grocery stores across the province.
For the 12th annual Tree of Lights campaign, people who donate to thetreeoflights.org will be invited to join the Twinkle Club. For every 10 or more lights they sponsor, MEGA™, part of the Mattel® family, will add five more, up to a total $40,000.
Guy A Lepage and three children from Sainte-Justine look for the next Tree of Lights ambassador
In an effort to raise Quebecers’ awareness about the importance of giving to the Tree of Lights campaign, the CHU Sainte-Justine Foundation called on the talents of three children from Sainte-Justine, along with a group of performers and ambassador Guy A Lepage to make three videos that are as giggle-worthy as they are heartwarming. In the videos, you can watch as Patrice Bélanger, Hélène Bourgeois Leclerc, Pascal Morrissette and Martin Petit “audition” for the role of the 2019 Tree of Lights ambassador. The videos will premiere on the Foundation’s social media channels between now and December 12.
$5 million in donations… and counting!
Sainte-Justine’s Tree of Lights has stood as a proud symbol of Quebecers’ generosity every year for the past 12 years. The campaign has consistently achieved or surpassed its annual fundraising targets, making for a grand total to date of $5 million. Not only will these funds serve to further Sainte-Justine’s mission of excellence, but they will also go toward supporting the hospital’s Social Services Department in alleviating the financial burden of families who find themselves in trying financial circumstances.
For more information on the campaign, go to thetreeoflights.org.
— CHU Sainte-Justine Foundation
— AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.