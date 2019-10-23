Local media personality Tracey McKee was diagnosed with Stage 2 triple negative breast cancer in August 2017 and finished her treatments at the end of December 2018. Even though she is cancer-free, McKee said that the psychological impact of having cancer — and a type of cancer with a high re-occurrence rate — is something that still affects her. “It’s really never over once you have this disease,” she said.
Luckily, she’s always been able to talk about her journey quite easily. “I noticed that so many people were having trouble talking about the psychological impact of this disease, but for some reason I didn’t really have that problem,” McKee explained. “It’s partly because I’m a broadcaster so I’m used to talking and asking tough questions. But I was also able to remain positive. And that didn’t happen overnight.”
So McKee decided she was going to write a play about her experience. Entitled I’ve Got This, the one-woman show offers funny, candid, honest stories from McKee’s cancer journey and how she came out of it on the other side. The play will be held at John Abbott College’s Casgrain Theatre on Saturday, November 9 at 7:30 p.m. There’s even music and a guitarist intermittently throughout the show. “This wasn’t about me being on a soapbox and telling other people with the disease how they should be, but to instead talk about what has worked for me.”
Another big reason McKee was able to get through her experience is because she regularly used the services of the West Island Cancer Wellness Centre (WICWC). This play is also a vehicle to help the Centre. “I was always thinking: how do I give back to a place that gives so much to so many people? All the services are 100 per cent free and I took advantage of them all: counseling, meditation, yoga, exercise classes, etc.”
McKee is donating all of the proceeds of her play to the WICWC.
McKee, who also works at John Abbott College, said she’s extremely grateful to a school that offered her volunteers as well as extended its theatre to her. “They have been incredibly generous and gracious, and that means truly 100 per cent of proceeds for this event will go to Cancer Wellness Centre,” she said.
McKee, who has a background in media as well as theatre, is excited to be working on such a unique personal project. “For me, this play project feels like a convergence of all the things that have had a huge impact on my life, like theatre (I have my undergrad in English and Theatre). And I’ve always enjoyed writing.
“I hope it’s a positive message about how cancer is a reminder of the fragility of life and to live your best life, which is largely a big part of why I’m doing this.”
For tickets or to get more info, visit wicwc.com/ive-got-this-tracey-mckee-fundraiser
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.