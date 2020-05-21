Three-hundred health workers sought for COVID-19 burnout study

The Montreal Heart Institute (MHI) is currently looking for 300 health professionals and workers in Quebec to participate in a unique study on the " Factors associated with burnout in Quebec health care workers during the COVID-19 pandemic: an observational study”.
To help the research team led by Dr. Judith Brouillette, Head of the Department of Psychiatry at the MHI, better understand the factors associated with burnout in healthcare professionals and workers during pandemic periods, study participants will be asked to complete a twenty-minute questionnaire twice and, if possible, provide a hair sample so their cortisol (stress hormone) level can be assessed pre-post-pandemic.
The study will be conducted in two phases (phase 1 in June 2020 and phase 2 in March 2021) and focus on resilience, social support, workload and perceived organizational support, as well as access to simulation techniques and mental health resources.
"The COVID-19 pandemic has put a great deal of stress on our society, but in particular on the healthcare system and on all those who work within in," said Dr. Brouillette. "This study will allow us to better understand the risks of burnout in the context of a major health crisis so that we can develop more targeted interventions to help safeguard the psychological health of healthcare professionals and workers."
The 300 participants will be recruited between noon on May 21 and June 5, 2020. To learn more or participate in the study, visit the burnout.mhicc.org
This study will be carried out with financial support from Quebec Ministry of Economy and Innovation and the Montreal Heart Institute Foundation.
— Montreal Health Innovations Coordinating Centre (MHICC)
— Montreal Heart Institute (MHI)
