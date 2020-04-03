The MUHC is now a designated COVID-19 hospitalization centre

Dr. Pierre Gfeller, President and Executive Director of the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC), announced on Friday, Apr. 3, the MUHC has been designated a COVID-19 hospitalization centre. Specifically, the Montreal General Hospital and the Glen Site (adults) of the MUHC are entering Phase 3 of the COVID-19 Provincial Contingency Plan for hospital centres. This designation by the Ministry of Health and Social Services allows the MUHC to accept the transfer of patients with COVID-19 from other institutions. The MUHC is actively participating in the network effort around Montreal and the western territory of Quebec.
The MUHC was able to significantly increase its care capacity for COVID-19 patients, thanks to the tireless work of its clinical leaders over the past six weeks. The MUHC will be able to open 156 intensive care beds plus several hundred additional beds if necessary, as it can count on more than 3,000 nurses, 11,000 employees and 1,500 physicians.
Concurrently, the MUHC maintains its mission as a tertiary and quaternary care centre and remains ready to provide highly specialized emergency care and services. In addition, the Research Institute of the MUHC is actively involved in several research projects related to COVID-19.
—McGill University Health Centre (MUHC)
