Sophie Desmarais donates $1 million for research at the Montreal Heart Institute

The Montreal Heart Institute Foundation announced on Friday, Apr. 3 that philanthropist Sophie Desmarais will be supporting the Montreal Heart Institute’s research projects thanks to a $1 million donation that will be used by the Research Centre for their ColCorona study. On March 23, the Institute’s Research Centre launched this ground-breaking clinical study in order to help patients infected with COVID-19.
“Thank you to Dr. Tardif’s team who has been working day and night to find a solution for this disease. With my donation, I hope to inspire others to join the movement and support projects that could make a huge difference. Accelerating the pace of the work being done is key to this fight. It is a race against time. Let’s do everything we can to limit the extent of the situation. We will make it through this,” said Sophie Desmarais.
“A heartfelt thank you to Sophie Desmarais who will allow us to deploy the resources necessary to support our research teams in these special circumstances,” said Dr. Jean-Claude Tardif, Director of the Montreal Heart Institute’s Research Centre.
“We want to salute Sophie Desmarais for her generosity and empathy. We are privileged to be able to count on this kind-hearted philanthropist,” added Alain Gignac, CEO of the Montreal Heart Institute Foundation.
A fundraising challenge to support important discoveries.
In order to amplify the impact of ongoing research projects, Sophie Desmarais is launching a fundraising challenge and is soliciting the generosity of Montrealers, Quebecers and Canadians. The goal is to collectively raise $500,000, an amount that has the potential to save millions of lives. It is a nation-wide appeal and every donation counts.
Click here to donate.
https://secure.e2rm.com/registrant/donate.aspx?EventID=311576&LangPref=en-CA
In addition, individuals who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and who are interested in taking part in the clinical study can visit www.colcorona.org or call 1 877 536-6837.
— Montreal Heart Institute Foundation
— Montreal Heart Institute
— AB
