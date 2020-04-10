Seven tips to help you stay mentally healthy during the covid-19 crisis from Mouvement Santé mentale Québec

It is normal at the moment to have fears and worries as we face this highly unusual and historic situation, which encompasses the loss of employment, decrease in revenues and confinement at home. In order to help you stay grounded in the coming weeks, Mouvement Santé mentale Québec is offering a few tips to strengthen your mental health.
Mental health is an essential component of overall well-being. It involves a balance of many aspects of life: social, physical, economic, spiritual, emotional and mental. Good mental health permits us to take action, fulfill our potential, face normal difficulties that arise, develop strategies in the face of stress and contribute to our community. It is influenced by external elements such as living conditions (revenue, housing, etc.), life environments (school, work, work-family balance, etc.), ecological, social and political environments.
Take action
Taking action means moving forward and making the most of one’s experiences, to appreciate the positive side of situations and engage with others.
One might feel powerless in these difficult times, but that does not stop us from being able to find purpose in our lives. We feel better and more empowered when we are able to create meaning and purpose through the things that we do, for example: making kids laugh, saying thank-you, delivering meals to others, calling people we like, sharing our stories, etc.
Taking action reduces one’s feeling of powerlessness. What can you do in the present situation? You can limit your outings, wash your hands, set up a routine for yourself, make videos, send e-mails, catch up on your reading, count pictures of rainbows in people’s windows, and much more.
If you feel overwhelmed, do not hesitate to ask someone close to you for help, or call a crisis line or suicide-prevention line (1-866-277-3553).
Taking action is also about noticing what is good in our life. Gratitude increases one’s sense of well being. It also contributes to stress reduction, better sleep and a feeling of belonging. We invite you to follow and participate in Mouvement Santé mentale Québec’s « Thank-you Thursdays » on Facebook, or flash your lights on and off at 8:30 p.m. in a collective show of gratitude for essential service workers.
What contributes to bringing meaning to this difficult period? Socially, we can look to our governments as they find solutions to support our communities. Collectively, we can appreciate the multitude of support groups popping up on Facebook. Individually, recognize the comfort you can bring to others with messages of love and support, or a simple hello. Let us come together and make this time meaningful!
“We cannot change events, but we can make them meaningful. ”
— Jean Monbourquette
Feel the moment
Feeling the moment means opening yourself up to your emotions, understanding and accepting them.
It’s easy to feel overwhelmed these days by all kinds of emotions: fear, worry, suspicion, doubt… Learning to identify these feelings gives us information that can help us navigate through difficult times.
Emotional signals give us clues about our needs. What are your emotions trying to tell you? Do you need more facts and information? Or perhaps the opposite – maybe you need to stop following the news so closely. Maybe you need somebody to talk to, or a break from your kids or your partner. Maybe you need financial help, or need to distance yourself from someone before impatience turns to violence.
Now is the right time to acknowledge how you’re feeling, and take a break from the emotions that cause you to suffer. In your case, what would make you feel good?
Accept yourself
Self-acceptance means having the self-esteem to express what we need and to recognize our strengths, abilities and limits.
You have strengths and abilities, but maybe you feel like you’ve lost them. It’s time to find them again! Make a list and keep it somewhere in sight. It’s important to remind yourself what you are capable of.
Whether at home or at work, you may be feeling overwhelmed, disorganized and maybe even stuck - but remember everything you used to be and still are! Why not take that list of your strengths and tape it to your desk, computer screen, fridge or bathroom mirror? It could make all the difference when you’re feeling low. And it’s a good exercise to do with others at home!
Reenergize
To reenergize means to make room for what makes you feel good.
When our lives are turned upside-down, it’s important to take the time to « recharge your batteries » in order to stay sane. However you choose to take a break and reenergize, doing so has a positive impact on your sense of well-being, pleasure, relaxation, body, spirit, mood and creativity. It also helps reduce stress and anxiety, improves sleep and stabilizes blood pressure.
It is important to reenergize in your own way: go for a walk or a run, go biking alone or with the kids, shut yourself in your room for 10 minutes alone to find that moment of peace and quiet, read or watch a TV series, do a puzzle, meditate or practice mindfulness.
It is said that taking time to reenergize even contributes to a stronger immune system. So what about you? What helps you feel reenergized?
Discover
To discover is to open yourself up to what life has to offer.
To see change as a challenge, an opportunity to learn rather than a source of annoyance helps reduce frustration, disappointment and anxiety. Now is the right time to use your creative strength to face the changes we are going through.
People who have a sense of curiosity tend to feel more in control and consider that their life has meaning, even if periods of great uncertainty. Curiosity incites them to wonder, explore and adapt.
What could you do to get through this period of change and uncertainty? Learn how to communicate with others through video-conferencing, open a Facebook account and reconnect with old friends, surf the Web to learn more about a subject that interests you, try a new recipe, learn another language, take up a new activity that you’ve always wanted to do but never had time before…the list is infinite.
Make choices
Make choices, embrace them and decide if they are right for you.
When life as we know it changes so radically, we sometimes feel as though we’ve lost our control of our normal day-to-day lives. However, it is still possible to make choices within this new paradigm.
Making choices sometimes means getting help. It sometimes means examining our priorities and respecting our values. Many of you have had to make difficult choices. Congratulate yourself for contributing to the collective well-being.
Foster relationships
Fostering relationships means finding the courage to make new acquaintances, surrounding yourself with positive people, and acting in loving ways.
Some of us feel very alone at this time of self-isolation and social distancing, but there are many ways to create, develop and strengthen our ties with others, even now. We can talk with others by phone or video, connect with friends on Facebook, join groups online who share the same interests as us, write a note or letter to a neighbour, explore our family tree, and much more. We can also offer help to someone who needs it – we could run an errand, share our resources or simply take the time to listen.
Mouvement Santé mentale Québec along with its 13 member-organizations is the only coalition of community organizations in the province of Quebec doing prevention and promotion for the cause of psychological well-being. Its goal is to ensure that individuals and groups have the capabilities and resources they need to maintain and improve their mental health.
— Mouvement Santé mentale Québec
— AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.