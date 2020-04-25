MUHC becomes dedicated partner of the Nazaire-Piché CHSLD in Lachine

A statement released on April 21 revealed that as of Sunday evening April 19, a dozen MUHC health workers have been sent to the CHLSD Nazaire-Piché in Lachine to provide support and expertise to its team, in the care and services of the elderly housed there. Until May 3, CHSLD Nazaire-Piché can count on the assistance of up to 25 MUHC health workers.
At this particularly intense time of COVID-19 affecting our seniors, the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) is responding to the urgent call from CIUSSS de l’Ouest-de-l’Île-de-Montréal to come and help in the CHSLD.
Late Sunday afternoon, the Montreal Children's Hospital and the MUHC's Adult Glen were able to mobilize nurses and other health professionals for the CHLSD Nazaire-Piché. Needs are assessed daily by the CIUSSS de l’Ouest-de-l’Île-de-Montréal, and the MUHC responds by mobilizing resources on a voluntary basis.
"It is in times of crisis like this that we recognize a sense of community and real altruism. Our health care workers at the MUHC are true guardian angels who show solidarity by making a voluntary contribution that is vital for our seniors in the present situation," said Dr. Pierre Gfeller, President and CEO of the MUHC.
"I cannot thank the MUHC, its CEO and its team enough for the rapid response to our most urgent need. It is with this kind of partnership of expertise and resources that we will be able to make a difference for our seniors at CHLSD Nazaire-Piché," said Lynne McVey, President and CEO of the CIUSSS de l’Ouest-de-l’Île-de-Montréal.
— McGill University Health Centre (MUHC)
— AB
