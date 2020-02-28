MUHC: A future game changer in the assessment of concussions in hockey?

Stable stance (starting position, front view): This stance requires a participant to stand with each skate side by side and separated by 4 cm (this applies to all stances).

Toe-point stance (side view): This stance requires a participant to be standing in the stable position and then pointing the toes of the dominant foot to the floor.

T-shaped stance (side view): This stance requires the dominant skate to be positioned at right angle and at mid-position to the non-dominant skate.