Montreal Heart Institute partnering in new clinical trial for treatment of COVID-19 positive patients

The Montreal Heart Institute (MHI) Research Center announced on April 7 a strategic partnership with the NYU Grossman School of Medicine in New York City for its COVID-19 clinical study to evaluate whether colchicine will have an effect on preventing the phenomenon of major inflammatory storm present in adults suffering from severe complications related to COVID-19.
The clinical study, named COLCORONA, will involve the recruitment of approximately 6,000 participants who will be followed for 30 days with initial results available a few days after study completion. COLCORONA was initiated on March 23, 2020 at the Montreal Heart Institute in Canada by Dr. Jean-Claude Tardif, Director of the Research Center at MHI and Professor of Medicine at the University of Montreal. Dr. Tardif is now partnering with Dr. Binita Shah, Associate Director of Research, NYU Langone Cardiac Cath Lab and Dr. Michael Pillinger, Professor of Medicine and Biochemistry and Molecular Pharmacology at NYU Langone to bring this study immediately to patients in New York City (NYC). As of today, the state of New York has over 130,000 people who are known to be COVID-19 positive. Dr. Tardif and the MHI are working to also bring this clinical trial to other regions as soon as possible.
The participant eligibility criteria for the study is as follows:
- Test positive for COVID-19
- Be 40 years and over and have at least one high-risk criteria
- Not hospitalized
- Be willing to take the drug or placebo daily for 30 days
- Be willing to participate in two follow-up calls by phone or videoconference.
Women who do not take contraceptives, those who are pregnant or those who are breastfeeding are not eligible for the clinical study. Physicians with patients, or people with a positive COVID-19 diagnosis who are interested in participating in the clinical study can call the hotline at any time at 1-877-536-6837.
COLCORONA is coordinated by the Montreal Health Innovations Coordinating Center (MHICC) is funded by the Government of Quebec and supported by Pharmascience and CGI. For more information on COLCORONA clinical trial, visit www.colcorona.org
About Colchicine
Colchicine is a generic, orally administered anti-inflammatory medication that is currently indicated for the management of pericarditis, gout, and familial Mediterranean fever. Colchicine was recently studied in the COLCOT study (published in the New England Journal of Medicine), which compared colchicine 0.5mg daily to placebo on top of standard of care in preventing ischemic cardiovascular events in patients with a recent myocardial infarction (MI).
— Montreal Heart Institute
— AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.