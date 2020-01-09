McGill University Health Centre Ushers in New Decade with First Female Surgeon-in-Chief

Dr. Pierre Gfeller, President and Executive Director of the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC), recently announced the institution’s latest major clinical appointment following a resolution passed by the Board of Directors of the MUHC on December 23, 2019. Effective January 1, 2020, Dr. Liane Feldman assumed the functions of Surgeon-in-Chief and Medical Director of the Surgical Mission of the MUHC.
“This latest appointment underscores the MUHC’s desire to put in place one of the country’s strongest leadership teams,” stated Dr. Gfeller. “Dr. Feldman is a very talented and dedicated healthcare professional, educator, and researcher. She also happens to be the first woman ever appointed to this important position at the MUHC, which is a great way to start a brand new decade!”
As Surgeon-in-Chief and Medical Director of the Surgical Mission of the MUHC, Dr. Feldman will be responsible for organizing the clinical workload in the operating rooms, ambulatory clinics and emergency departments at the Royal Victoria Hospital, Montreal General Hospital, Lachine Hospital and Montreal Chest Institute, and for co-managing adult perioperative services across the MUHC. Concurrent with these appointments, Dr. Feldman will serve as Chair of the Department of Surgery in the Faculty of Medicine at McGill University.
“We are delighted to welcome Dr. Feldman as the new Chair of Surgery at McGill,” noted Dr. David Eidelman, Vice-Principal (Health Affairs) and Dean of the Faculty of Medicine at McGill University. “Her vast knowledge, experience and dedication make her ideally suited to lead the academic and research missions of the department, as well as making her an exceptional role model for both trainees and colleagues alike in their efforts to improve surgical outcomes for patients.”
Dr. Feldman is a native Montrealer who is deeply committed to improving the quality and efficiency of surgery to optimize patient outcomes. As an attending physician at the MUHC, Dr. Feldman held the Steinberg-Bernstein Chair in Minimally Invasive Surgery and Innovation and, for the last nine years, has directed the Division of General Surgery. In this capacity, she led over 50 surgeons across McGill’s teaching hospital network at the MUHC, Jewish General Hospital and St. Mary’s Hospital Center.
Internationally recognized with her team for developing, implementing and evaluating multidisciplinary perioperative care plans, Dr. Feldman established the MUHC Surgical Recovery Group that has created and implemented over 20 innovative care pathways across the Department of Surgery. She also co-led the Enhanced Recovery in NSQIP (ERIN) collaborative for the American College of Surgeons and developed the SMART Enhanced Recovery program for the Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons (SAGES). A committed educator, Dr. Feldman was named to the Faculty of Medicine’s Honour List for Educational Excellence in 2016 and has been the recipient of several awards, including the Kathryn Rolph Award for contributing to the advancement of women in the Department of Surgery. Dr. Feldman is the incoming President-elect of the Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons, was the inaugural Chair of the Committee of General Surgery Division Chiefs at the Canadian Association of General Surgeons and is on the Advisory Council for General Surgery at the American College of Surgeons.
“A new year may have just begun, but our eyes are focused 10 years down the road,” added Dr. Gfeller. “The MUHC is doing all in its power to enhance and support its world-class teams so that they can have a dramatic impact on the health and well-being of people here and around the globe.”
—McGill University Health Centre (MUHC)
—www.muhc.ca
—MUHC Communications
—AB
