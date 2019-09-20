Mandatory helmets for cyclists must apply to children and adults: MUHC

The team of the Department of Adult Neurotraumatology at the McGill University Health Center (MUHC) supports their colleague at the Montreal Children's Hospital, Dr. Hussein Wissanji, who in an open letter, demanded, among other things, that helmets be worn for cyclists aged 18 years and under to reduce deaths and health complications associated with traumatic brain injury. He also called for the need to promote safe riding habits and road developments that are adapted for cyclists.
Furthermore, the Adult Neurotraumatology team strongly recommends that helmet protection apply to cyclists of all ages.
Given the current proliferation of alternative modes of transport these days (bike-sharing, scooters, electric bicycles), the wearing of bicycle helmets for all is necessary in order to ensure the health and the safety of users.
“All cyclists, regardless of their age, face the risk of head injury, traumatic brain injury or concussion. Wearing a helmet reduces the risk of head injuries by up to 85 percent, and the risk of fatality by up to 44 percent,” says Michel Abouassaly, MUHC Coordinator of the Department of Adult Neurotraumatology.
Dr. Jehane Dagher, physiatrist at the Traumatic Brain Injury Centre at the Montreal General Hospital, conducted a study from 2011 to 2016 among 144 patients admitted to the Emergency Department, for head injuries related to cycling. "During this time we noticed up to six times longer ICU stays for patients who did not wear a helmet as well as a higher rate of mortality for these patients.”
Dr. Judith Marcoux, neurosurgeon and Medical Director of Neurotrauma at the MUHC, added, “Four out of five head injuries could be avoided if each cyclist wore a helmet, regardless of their age. It is imperative that adults lead the way by wearing a helmet.”
— McGill University Health Centre (MUHC)
— AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.