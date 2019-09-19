Hope & Cope Cancer Wellness Centre holds Open House Sept. 26

Montrealers are invited to experience and explore wellness in the context of cancer care during an Open House at the Hope & Cope Cancer Wellness Centre, 4635 Côte St. Catherine Rd, on September 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“This Open House is such a great opportunity to show the public the benefits of wellness for anyone dealing with cancer – the patients themselves and their caregivers,” says Danielle Leggett, Executive Director of Hope & Cope.
During the Open House, visitors will be able to participate in regular classes such as Gentle Yoga, Pathways to Relaxation, Zen Toning and Open Art. Also on the schedule are informal chats and Q&A on topics such as Sexuality after Cancer, with Dr. Sylvie Aubin, and Spirituality as a Path to Healing with oncology social worker Brahms E. Silver. Tours of the facility including the Centre’s fully equipped gym, yoga studio and garden will take place throughout the day.
Open to anyone affected by cancer in the greater Montreal area and beyond, regardless of where treatment was provided, the Wellness Centre’s free, bilingual, evidence-based activities support and empower patients through all stages of cancer treatment and recovery.
The five-year cancer survival rate in Canada has increased dramatically — from 25% in the 1940s to 60% today. However, aggressive treatments often leave patients with physical and emotional scars as well as long-term, debilitating side effects that can dramatically reduce their quality of life.
Recognized as an important complement to medical care, the Centre welcomes up to 130 visitors per day and has recorded more than 100,000 visits since it first opened its doors in 2007
For more information, visit https://www.hopeandcope.ca/
—Hope & Cope Cancer Wellness Centre
