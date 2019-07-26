So, what’s the best way to make sure you eat clean all week? Two words: Meal Prep! Let’s face it; no one has the time to start chopping and preparing food from scratch after a long day of work, kids and regular life responsibilities. So here’s the secret. Meal prep in advance!
Choose a day on the weekend to plan out your meals and do your groceries. Then allocate a few hours to making all those meals. For my family this is Sunday afternoon. We use this time to make at least 2-3 more complex meals that will take us halfway throughout the week. Then we pre chop fruits & veggies, pre cook quinoa or cous cous so that all we need to do later in the week is cook a simple protein like fresh fish and add it in.
We also plan out the kids lunches by washing, chopping and bagging fruits & veggies. Scooping hummus into small containers in advance and stacking them in the fridge for easy use. Using Bento boxes or other similar carrying containers are a lifesaver as well. It makes variety and planning easy and kid friendly.
Be sure to write out a list of the meals you will make in advance and when they will be eaten. This way you can make sure that you have enough for each member of your family on each day.
Here are some easy tips that will help you get started with meal prepping.
- Cook a full bag of quinoa or cous cous for the week and store in the fridge.
- Hard-boil some eggs for breakfast, snack, or to use in egg salad sandwiches.
- Overnight oats make a delicious and healthy breakfast and are super easy to make.
- Mason jars are a lifesaver as well. Great for salads!
- Grill chicken and vegetables for the week they can be used in wraps or on their own.
- Banana muffins are great to have for snack and breakfast on the go!
- Soups are also great to make in advance and easy to freeze.
Meal prepping is a time saving technique that will help ensure that you and your family will maintain clean eating during the week when life gets hectic. By leaving food choices to the last minute, you risk making poor choices.
Clean eating is not fast and easy, it does requires more work than stopping to pick up fast food or defrosting a ready-made pizza. However with just a little effort, you can give your family a much better way of life and contribute to their long term health rather than their long term health problems.
Happy Prepping!
Health and fitness coach, runner and blogger at Montreal Runner Mom, Jennifer’s easy and simple approach to clean eating makes living a healthy lifestyle manageable for busy moms on-the-go. Follow Jennifer to learn how making basic changes in your meal planning can be both delicious and nutritious.
