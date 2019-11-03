Conference on Mindfulness and Parkinson at the Cummings Centre Nov. 7

A Parkinson Canada conference titled “Mindfulness and Parkinson: why and how to use it to better manage pain and emotions” will be held at the Cummings Centre Thursday, Nov. 7 from 1- 4 pm.
Therapeutic strategies for pain management are increasingly turning to new approaches, such as the practice of mindfulness, which is now of interest to patients, clinicians and researchers.
The guest speaker is Dr. Gabrielle Pagé, a clinical psychologist and researcher with expertise in pain management. She will explain the impact mindfulness can have on one’s brain and overall wellbeing. She will also provide practical tips on how to integrate mindfulness in your everyday life to manage pain, stress and emotions.
Pagé is a Professor researcher in the Department of anesthesiology and pain medicine, Faculty of Medicine, Université de Montréal. She is also a psychologist at the Alan Edwards Pain Management Unit, Montreal General Hospital.
The conference will be held at the Gelber Conference Centre of The Cummings Centre, 5151 Chemin de la Côte-Sainte-Catherine, Montréal. Registration is $10 per person, payable at the door. Call 514-343-3510 to reserve your seat. Refreshments will be served. This is an English event.
— Parkinson Canada
— AB
