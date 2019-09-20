Close to $40,000 for the Birthing Centre at the Lakeshore

Do you know what Air Canada Rouge and TWMG Inc. Financial Services have done for West Islanders? They generously donated all the prizes to the Lakeshore General Hospital Foundation’s Dollars & Destinations lottery. Close to $40,000 was raised from ticket sales allowing the purchase of innovative equipment for the Nick di Tomaso Birthing Centre at the Lakeshore General Hospital, and will improve the level of care available to future moms, newborns and their families. It was at the Marriott Montreal Airport in-Terminal Hotel at 5:30 p.m., that the names of the four lottery winners were randomly drawn.
The story of this new lottery started at the beginning of the year. Initially, one would think the airline carrier and financial services firm have nothing in common. There is, however, an important bond between the two: at the helm of both companies are individuals who are committed to the well-being of our community. It is while signing up as Annual Partners that these forward-thinking companies offered the prizes for a new lottery. Thus, Dollars & Destinations was born.
At the end of the day, during a networking event thanking its Annual Partners, the Foundation along with Air Canada Rouge and TWMG Inc. Financial Services announced the name of the lucky winners:
Laureen Ferguson and June Genest each won a pair of Air Canada Rouge tickets to fly to the European city of their choice (a value of $5,012 per prize), presented by Ms. Maria Lopez Laporte, Manager of Finance and Mr. Vincent Ah-Po, Manager of Financial Reporting of Air Canada Rouge.
Kim Thorne and David Pemberton will each receive a $2,500 cash prize from TWMG Inc. Financial Services, represented by Ms. Nathalie Missakian, CEO.
Heather Holmes, Managing Directory of the Foundation is thrilled with the results of the lottery. “I am very happy with this first edition of Dollars & Destinations. By participating, people from our community directly contributed to the upgrading of our Birthing Centre. I was especially touched to see our volunteers embrace the cause and sell tickets all summer long. I am very grateful for their extraordinary dedication,” says Holmes.
Founded in 1964, the Foundation’s mandate is to collect the necessary funds to improve patient care at the Lakeshore General Hospital. In this way, it contributes to the purchase of state-of-the-art equipment, major structural renovations, and assists in supporting programs and specialized training for the professional staff, providing funding to initiatives not supported by the government.
—Lakeshore General Hospital Foundation
