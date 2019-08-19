CIHR: Top researchers from across the country will tackle metastatic breast cancer and implement new strategy

Current treatments for metastatic breast cancer, including new immunotherapies, are ineffective for disease that has spread to other organs. That is why the Canadian research community is collaborating to accelerate cancer research to address the most pressing problems in breast cancer prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.
On August 12, the Honourable Marc Miller, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Member of Parliament for Ville-Marie–Le Sud-Ouest–Île-des-Sœurs, on behalf of the Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Health, announced the new Stand Up to Cancer Canada (SU2C) — Canadian Cancer Society Metastatic Breast Cancer Dream Team. This team will focus efforts to implement advances in metastatic breast cancer research to improve the health of patients.
Drs. Nahum Sonenberg and Michael N. Pollak from McGill University will be leading the Dream Team composed of world-leading Canadian researchers from various disciplines. Together, they will study drugs to effectively treat metastatic breast cancer. More specifically, they will carry out a pan-Canadian clinical trial testing a new therapeutic strategy to determine how the drugs work and how future treatments can be improved. The multidisciplinary team will share data, methods and information among its members with advice from patient advocates to ensure progress in this innovative project. Finally, they will develop plans to rapidly bring their successful approaches to the clinic for the benefit of patients.
The Dream Team will receive up to $6 million over four years from SU2C Canada, the Canadian Cancer Society, and the Government of Canada through the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR). Scientific management and oversight is provided by SU2C Canada’s Scientific Partner, the American Association for Cancer Research International-Canada.
Mr. Miller made the announcement at McGill University, where he participated in a lab tour led by the Dream Team.
“Congratulations to the researchers whose work will provide the knowledge and treatment we need to improve the health and quality of life of metastatic breast cancer patients in Canada and around the world,” stated Miller. “We believe that health research is one of the best investments we can make as a nation and it is a priority for our government to invest in cancer research that seeks to offer the most appropriate and efficient care to people.”
Jennifer Wilson, Director, Research Operations, Canadian Cancer Society added: “Metastatic breast cancer accounts for the majority of deaths related to breast cancer and there is an urgent need for innovative new treatments to target this disease. That is why we are thrilled to partner with SU2C Canada and CIHR to support this game-changing project to help people with metastatic breast cancer live longer and have a better quality of life. As the largest national charitable funder of cancer research, we are committed to funding research that will help create a world where no Canadian fears cancer.”
—Canadian Cancer Society
—Canadian Institutes of Health Research
—Stand Up To Cancer Canada
—AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.