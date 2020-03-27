Canadian hospitals to begin enrolling patients in COVID-19 drug trials

Within the next week, more than a dozen Canadian hospitals will start enrolling patients as part of an unprecedented global collaboration to test four potential treatments for COVID-19, the disease caused by the pandemic coronavirus that currently has no vaccine or cure, writes the Toronto Star.
Dubbed SOLIDARITY, the multinational trial is being co-ordinated by the World Health Organization and aims to enrol thousands of patients from around the world. In the absence of a vaccine — something that is at least a year or more away — the goal is to quickly identify treatments that could mitigate the toll of COVID-19, which has already killed more than 20,000 people worldwide.
If successful, doctors will finally have some evidence-based research for deciding which drugs to use, or exclude, when treating patients with severe cases of COVID-19 — and the world will have a new playbook for conducting urgent clinical research in the middle of an international health emergency.
https://www.thestar.com/news/canada/2020/03/26/canadian-hospitals-to-start-enrolling-patients-in-global-covid-19-drug-trials.html
- By Jennifer Yang, Staff Reporter
- Kate Allen, Science and Technology Reporter
- Thu., March 26, 2020
—Toronto Star
—AB
