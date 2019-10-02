Are you at risk of developing a respiratory tract infection? Why not participate in a research study?

Are you at risk of developing a respiratory tract infection? Learn how you could participate in a research study of an investigational drug for reducing the symptoms associated with respiratory tract infections. To prequalify for this study you must be at least 65 years of age or older, and not have one or more of the following conditions:
- Be a current smoker or past smoker with a 10-or-more pack-year smoking history (calculated by multiplying the number of packs you smoked a day by the number of years you have smoked), or are living with someone who currently smokes in the house.
- Have lung diseases (other than asthma) such as COPD or emphysema.
All study-related visits, test, and drugs will be provided at no cost. In addition, reimbursement for study-related travel will be provided. To learn more, please call LCM Manna Research Montreal at 514-694-9940. Offices are located at 175 Stillview Ave. Suite 145, in Pointe Claire.
LMC Manna Research is the largest network of fully owned and integrated clinical research sites in North America. They have over 40 years of combined experience conducting clinical research studies to thoroughly test new medications or medical devices for safety and efficacy.
Clinical research is an essential step in understanding the safety and effectiveness of new medications or medical devices. Regulatory agencies like Health Canada, the FDA and EU require that Clinical research studies be conducted in order to develop new treatments, preventions and devices for diseases or conditions.
Clinical studies cannot be conducted without volunteers like you. Clinical research is an essential requirement as it is necessary to assure safe medications are approved and available on the market for general public to use. Without clinical research new therapies would not be available to us and advances in medicine would not happen.
To participate, please contact LCM Manna Research Montreal (175 Stillview Ave. Suite 145, in Pointe Claire) by calling 514-694-9940.
