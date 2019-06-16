Annual Sun Salutations Yoga sur la Plage takes place June 21 at Parc Nature Cap-Saint-Jacques

Énergie EnCorps recently announced that they have partnered with the City of Montréal to host the annual Sun Salutations – Yoga sur la Plage event that will take place on two dates this summer — Friday, June 21 (International Yoga Day) and Friday, August 23 from 6:30 to 8:45 pm at the Cap-Saint-Jacques Nature Park beach.
Énergie EnCorps is a full-service wellness center located in the West Island that offers yoga, fitness and Zumba classes, as well as osteopathy, massage therapy, nutrition and personal trainer services. It is the third summer that the city of Montréal has partnered with a local wellness studio to host this free event.
Expect to be welcomed with beautiful live music by local artist Karen St-Laurent, sponsors and fun booths, free food and beverage samples, prize giveaways, Taro card readings, henna tattoos, chair massage and of course, a relaxing yoga class to a scenic sunset led by a team of qualified instructors. In the past, this event has attracted close to 500 people.
Information and registration
- Energie EnCorps: https://bit.ly/2pFOkpE
- Eventbrite: https://bit.ly/2WEk1kY
- Facebook Event: https://bit.ly/2XjtHyo
—Energie EnCorps
—AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.