Annual Montreal Black History Month / Héma-Québec Blood Drive takes place this Saturday

The Montreal Black History Month / Héma-Québec annual Blood Drive willtake place this Saturday, Feb. 15 from 10:30 am to 4 pm at the CEDA Center, 2515 Delisle Street.
Sickle-cell disease is more prevalent than any other genetic disease. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), sickle cell anemia is recognized as one of four scourges, along with malaria, AIDS and tuberculosis. In Quebec, only 4.7 per cent of blood donors come from cultural communities. Some inherited blood disorders, such as sickle cell anemia, require the donor and recipient to share the same genetic background.
The Round Table on Black History Month in collaboration with Héma-Québec and the Sickle Cell Foundation hopes to reach more donors from Black communities, because there is an urgent need especially for people with Alzheimer's disease and sickle cell anemia.
Héma-Québec has also launched a new program targeting black women. Previously, because of their haemoglobin levels below the usual limit, some couldn't donate blood even if they wanted to. Héma-Québec has now lowered the criteria, and will replace the lost iron during a blood donation which will allow more black women to donate blood.
Every year, the Black History Month Round Table holds a fundraiser to support the Sickle Cell Disease Association.
For more information visit https://moishistoiredesnoirs.com/en/collecte-en
—Montreal Black History Month
