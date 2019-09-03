Vegan Festival 6th edition runs Sept. 21 & 22 at Palais des congrès with spokesperson Marc-Olivier Brouillette

Following its biggest event to date, when nearly 20,000 visitors descended upon Palais des congrès last October, the Montreal Vegan Festival (MVF) recently announced exciting news for its 6th edition.
On the all-new dates of September 21 & 22, MVF will wrap up Montreal’s 2019 summer festival season in sporting style with official spokesperson former Montreal Alouettes star Marc-Olivier Brouillette. Currently a game analyst with TSN 690, the 2016 CFL East All-Star safety is a passionately plant-powered pro athlete, and was recently the face of a hugely successful Copper Branch restaurant chain promotional campaign.
“I am absolutely thrilled to be this year’s ambassador for the MVF. I relish the opportunity to be part of such a positive and uplifting event,” states Marc-Olivier Brouillette, MVF 2019 Spokesperson. “I look forward to meeting and interacting with people who share the same values as my family and I, as well as having the chance to introduce the vegan lifestyle to people who are curious and looking to see if it is something they can incorporate into their own lives!"
Most commonly associated with compassion for animals and animal welfare, the vegan boom has led to fewer animals being bred into animal agriculture year-on-year. But the vegan lifestyle is now also known to be the healthy choice for people and the planet; in January, Canada’s food guide 2019, the first rewrite in more than a decade, recommended Canadians choose proteins that come from plants — not animals — more often. And in February, a major scientific report stated: “A global switch to diets that rely less on meat and more on fruit and vegetables could save eight million lives by 2050 and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by two thirds.”
“Whether you’re already vegan, interested in knowing more about veganism or being introduced to it for the first time, the Montreal Vegan Festival is the place to be!” explains Stéphanie Plamondon, MVF Coordinator. “Our goal is to democratize veganism and make it accessible to everybody by offering a large selection of food, beauty, and clothing products, but also through lots of thematic conferences, workshops, and culinary demonstrations taking place during the Festival. This year’s edition will especially focus on how to veganize meals for toddlers and athletes of all levels. The Montreal Vegan Festival groups everything vegan under the same roof!”
Run by a passionate team of volunteers dedicated to helping the public discover the multi-faceted aspects of veganism, MVF will once again offer visitors of all ages and from all backgrounds a multitude of bilingual activities that are open to everyone and cater to all tastes. In addition to vegan products from more local and national producers than ever before, as well as conferences, workshops, and demos by leading experts in the industry, the hugely popular library section is back with a multitude of different titles to peruse and purchase. Guests will also have the chance to get their books signed on-site by some of their respective authors.
