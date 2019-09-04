The first day of September might be Labour Day to most, but to an increasing number of foodies, it’s becoming synonymous with Day One of the annual Le Burger Week. Held September 1-7, participating restaurants in cities across Canada and the U.S. create a special burger just for the occasion. Then, these burger lovers do the rounds sampling the creations and get a chance to vote for their favourites on the LeBurgerWeek.com website.
Le Centre Sheraton Montréal — last year’s winner of the ‘Most Beautiful Burger’ title with its Ebi Matane burger made with Matane shrimps wrapped in Nori seaweed, fried avocado, grated Japanese radish and more — is back with another seafood burger: the Crabby Patty. It, by the way, is the only sea food burger in the competition from a selection that includes vegetarian, vegan, gluten free, beef, chicken and cheese.
Served at the Sheraton’s ground level Bistro le Boulevard as well as its Café Bar, the $21 Crabby Patty features a Blue crab tempura burger on paprika bread, lime tartare sauce and mixed cabbage salad. Served with fries with seaweed dust it’s a light burger that’s loaded with flavour.
In preparation for the annual event, the staff at the Sheraton usually begin thinking of ideas about two months in advance, but this year was an exception.
“This year we were too busy banquet wise but last year we had the entire kitchen crew come up with some ideas a couple of months before,” said sous-chef Mathias Neumann. “I said, ‘You guys tell me what you want to do, and we will try it out.’ So, basically, we created about eight or nine different teams of two within the kitchen staff, they created their own burgers and we chose the best one. This year we couldn’t do it, so it was a brainstorm between me, the chef and the other sous chefs.”
Presented by Saputo, this year Le Burger Week with Cheese is partnering with La Tablée des Chefs. In Quebec, $1 from every burger sold at participating restaurants will be donated to the organization whose mission is to feed people in need and develop culinary education for youth so that they can eat well and make smart choices, even on a limited budget.
For a complete list of participating Montreal-area restaurants, visit https://leburgerweek.com
