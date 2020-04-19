Canada Takeout Day encourages Canadians to support restaurants however they can

Canada’s dairy, poultry and egg farmers have joined forces to support local restaurants across the country through the Canada Takeout campaign. The movement, which officially launched April 15, encourages Canadians to order from their favourite local restaurants that offers takeout or delivery on #TakeoutDay, said an April 16 statement.
With more than 800,000 foodservice jobs already lost nationwide due to COVID-19 and nearly 10 per cent of restaurants already closed permanently, the dairy, egg and poultry sectors are adding their voice to the Canada Takeout campaign.
“Dairy, egg and poultry farmers proudly support our Canadian restaurant partners that are vital to our farm-to-fork ecosystem,” said Benoît Fontaine, Chair of Chicken Farmers of Canada. “Our farmers play an important stabilizing role in rural Canada as a central part of our supply chain, providing restaurants with nutritious and sustainable agriculture products.”
Together, Dairy Farmers of Canada, Chicken Farmers of Canada, Egg Farmers of Canada, Turkey Farmers of Canada and Canadian Hatching Egg Producers are working with Restaurants Canada to support their network as we navigate this extremely difficult time together.
“Canadian restaurants have been hit hard by the impacts of COVID-19, with nearly two thirds of the workforce now lost," says Shanna Munro, Restaurants Canada President and CEO. “The outpouring of support from our industry partners has been incredible and we welcome and appreciate the help from Canadian dairy, poultry and egg farmers to aid restaurants that are still able to operate through takeout or delivery."
Ordering food whenever possible and posting on social media using the hashtag #TakeoutDay are some of the ways Canadians can help contribute to restaurants. They are also encouraged to engage with their favourite restaurants online: leave positive reviews, follow their social media channels, and like/share their posts. Every little bit helps make a difference.
“Canadian farmers enjoy a longstanding partnership with our restaurants and rely on them to feed Canadians the nutritious and high-quality agricultural products they know and love. We are proud to stand together and encourage all Canadians to support them through this difficult time,” says Pierre Lampron, Chair of Dairy Farmers of Canada.
Canada’s robust and diverse culinary scene is an integral part of our national identity. Find out where to order here and visit CanadaTakeout.com for more information on how Canadians can support their local restaurants.
— Chicken Farmers of Canada
— AB
