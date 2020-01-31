WE Day returns to Montreal on February 3

WE Day, an inspiring youth empowerment event and celebration of social good, returns to Montreal to celebrate thousands of extraordinary youth and educators from across the region. WE Day Montreal will feature world-renowned speakers and performers side by side with real-world stories of incredible change.
You can’t buy a ticket to WE Day – young people earn their entry by taking action on one local and one global cause through the year-long WE Schools program. The program provides participants with educational resources and action campaigns, encouraging students to further their curricular learning and develop life skills to succeed beyond the classroom.
WE Day began as a single event over ten years ago and has evolved into a series of events held in 15 cities across North America, the U.K. and the Caribbean. This past year, more than 200,000 students from over 10,000 schools attended WE Day celebrations, and over 750,000 people have tuned-in via WE Day Connect – the new virtual event that brings the power of WE Day to classrooms around the world --with millions more who watched the national TV broadcasts across North America.
The initial list of WE Day Montreal presenters, speakers and performers in alphabetical order, announced to date includes L’Académie de Danse de Montréal, Woody Belfort, Mohammed Faizy, Sarain Fox, Alexandra Gavrila, Diandra Grandchamps, Jacob Grosberg, Sarah & Lili Rose, Daryl Haggard, Hasina Kamanzi, Theland Kicknosway, Craig Kielburger, Seynabou Ndiaye, Chuk Odenigbo, Caroline Ouellette, Deepa Prashad, Jacob Rumsby, Maddison Tory, Margaret Trudeau and Spencer West, with performances by Jocelyn Alice, Elijah Woods x Jamie Fine and Yama Laurent.
The event takes place Monday, February 3 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. at Théâtre Saint-Denis, 1594 Rue St. Denis.
—WE Day
—AB
