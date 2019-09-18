Almost 250,000 students recently set foot on post-secondary campuses in Montreal, and that means books, courses, exams, and stress. While CEGEP, college and university present a wealth of new opportunities, it can also be a worrisome time for many young adults, especially those who are transitioning from high school.
Julie Zaky knows about this all too well. A 25-year-old psychology student at UQAM who lives in Montreal, she was diagnosed with depression at the age of 18.
“At the time, I knew nothing about mental health and wanted to be part of that conversation,” she said. “Everyone has mental health just like they have physical health, and for me, it felt like I was struggling without even knowing it. So, I wanted to break the taboo and silence, and get the conversation going to make sure people are getting the help they need.”
She joined the efforts of Jack.org, a national network of young leaders founded in 2010 that are striving to change the way people think about mental health. Zaky started a chapter of the organization in 2016 at her previous school, l’Université de Montréal, and has remained an active member. Jack.org recently published its annual Youth Voice Report, which surveys youth between 15-27 years old, located across Canada, to determine what factors create mental health stress and identify what the barriers are to seeking help – for both themselves and their peers.
The report identified three main factors that cause stress in students: academic pressure, social media, and the fact that people lacked the time needed for proper self-care. “Students are trying to juggle a lot at once. People aren’t going to prioritize self-care, they have the pressure of getting good grades, and if they are always comparing themselves on social media, that can cause a lot of worry,” Zaky said.
What can the youth of today do to combat this vicious cycle?
“Be your own advocate: know what resources are available on your school campus, even before starting the school year – you want to be prepared,” Zaky suggested. “You should also look to see for other off-campus clinics and professionals, and for free services, too.”
Zaky said that the main thing that prevents us from seeking out help is shame.
“We feel ashamed to go and get help,” she said. “We need to reduce that shame, look out for other people and show them we’re open to mental health struggles. Initiate that conversation if you see someone struggling. Don’t be afraid to start that conversation now.”
For more info on mental health for youth and young adults, visit jack.org. You can also go to bethere.org, an online resource to help guide conversations on mental health.
