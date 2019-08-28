There is always a need in the community (and beyond) for volunteers, whether it’s at a food bank, a charitable organization, or a shelter. Some local Montreal schools have answered the call by getting their students and even their staff involved in local as well as international initiatives to not only help those in need, but to also learn a lesson in compassion and selflessness.
“Giving back to the community, volunteering, empathy and kindness are parts of our educational philosophy and we talk about it a lot at the school,” said Jaimee Kravitz, Director of Counselling at Akiva School in Westmount. “We designate time in each class and do lessons on kindness, and every year we have a kindness day that’s about giving back to others and why it is so important to not just be kind to your friends but kind to your school, your community, and people outside your community.”
The staff and students are proud of the school’s community service efforts, from the successful food drives they have organized to raising money to buy camp supplies for those in need, a project that grows every year.
“Our students raise money by planning their own fundraisers, and all the money goes to buy camp supplies like sleeping bags, blankets, shampoo and conditioner, slippers, and more,” Kravitz explained. “The Grade 4s pair up with the younger students and pack the duffel bags, they write a card to the person (like ‘have a great summer’), and we donate them to the charitable organization Ometz. Every year, the students raise more and more money and think more outside the box.”
Students have collected funds by running their own lemonade stands, making and selling homemade jewellery and art, or getting things donated that they could sell. “This is a Grade 4 activity but you get kids from all the grades who want to participate. It ends up being this really beautiful day. We throw all the duffel bags onto the truck to be delivered, and the students feel so good about it.”
Students at The Study, a private kindergarten to Grade 11 all-girls school in Westmount, also learn from an early age that they can make a difference in their community. Volunteering is a part of student life and it begins in kindergarten. With help from teachers and parents, students produce colourful cards for the Cedar Cancer Institute’s Bell Fund project, create storybooks for the children at the CHU Sainte-Justine, and sing to the senior ladies of the Fulford Residence. In their later years, students have a compulsory community service program that requires each complete 100 hours of volunteer work in their final three years of school. Students can volunteer at any of their community partner locations, including the Old Brewery Mission, Tyndale St-Georges Community Centre, the annual Toy Tea, as well as the Friendship Circle, where they participate in activities with children with special needs. “Beatrice Bousser, our leadership teacher, has girls write reflections about their experiences at the Friendship Circle, because it is not just about the experience but reflecting and learning from it,” said Nancy Sweer, The Study’s Head of School.
Since 2009, The Study has also paired with a sister school in Nicaragua called The Diria Institute where Study teachers and students in Grades 10 and 11 teach English to students and do professional development with the teachers. “Last year was The Study’s eighth visit, and it’s a very exceptional and enriching student experience,” said Sweer.
Trafalgar School for Girls, located downtown, encourages their students to get involved in charitable work, whether it be fundraising, donating their time at various organizations, or taking part in the annual CIBC Run for the Cure, which raises funds for the Canadian Cancer Society.
“Community service is so important. It helps to instil a sense of social responsibility, and our students come to realize a greater sense of community and diversity, and also experience the rewards of giving back to society,” said Music Teacher and Community Service Coordinator Kirsten Offer. “It helps develop an awareness within our students that they may not otherwise gain.”
