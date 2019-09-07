St. Laurent On a Mission for the Monarch Sept. 15

On Sunday, September 15, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at the Bibliothèque du Boisé, 2727 boulevard Thimens, the Borough of Saint-Laurent, in collaboration with the Montréal Insectarium and Vertcité, will be holding a presentation on the extraordinary journey of a highly migratory species: the monarch butterfly. An outing is planned in the uncultivated part of Parc Marcel-Laurin woodland in order to observe milkweed, the food-producing plant of the monarch's larvae. Seeds will be offered to participants.
The monarch butterfly (Danaus plexippus) annually undertakes a spectacular migration from Canada through the United States to the forests of Mexico. Parc Marcel-Laurin woodland is an official Monarch Waystation—a feeding stop—certified by Monarch Watch, the organization that closely monitors the habits of this butterfly in order to ensure its protection.
To attend this activity, registration is required by contacting Vertcité, either by phone at 514 744-8333 or online (at www.vertcite.ca/activites).
This family activity reflects the Borough of Saint-Laurent's desire to raise public awareness of environmental issues, such as the protection of urban biodiversity. That is why, at the Sports Complex on October 26, Saint-Laurent is organizing the Eco-Citizens' Rendez-Vous, a major event designed to provide concrete tools for adopting eco-responsible habits on a daily basis and, in so doing, help residents preserve the environment, while improving their quality of life and their health.
For more information, visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/355735855360359/
—Borough of Saint-Laurent
—AB
