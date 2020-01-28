Overture with the Arts’ National Black History Month School Tour up and running

Overture with the Arts (OWTA) will present Tracking Black Canada as the topic of its annual cross-Canada Black History Month school tour. Founder and Executive Director, Akilah Newton, once again teams up with twin brother — screen and stage actor, playwright, slam poet and stand-up comedian — Omari Newton, to bring OWTA’s latest interactive presentation about Canadian Black history to high schools and colleges from Quebec to British Columbia.
The tour, which extends from January 29 to February 29 begins with 30 presentations over a two-week period in Montreal and then proceeds to Ottawa, Toronto, and Edmonton, wrapping up in Vancouver and Surrey, BC.
- The detailed Montreal schedule follows
This year's presentation focuses on the forgotten histories of early Black communities in Canada. Using OWTA's trademark ‘edu-tainment’ style — a blend of video, music, Slam Poetry, Hip Hop, stand-up comedy, and audience participation — Tracking Black Canada highlights the contributions made by prominent residents in these communities, how their impact is felt today, and the circumstances that led to the systemic demise of these important communities.
“Omari and I grew up in a home bursting with Black history,” explained Akilah Newton, “but at school, our background and contributions were strangely absent. When Black History Month started to gain momentum in schools, it consisted of the same, though by no means unimportant, stories about Martin Luther King Jr., Harriet Tubman, etc., but very little or nothing about our rich heritage right here in Canada. That’s why I started our BHM school presentations.”
Akilah’s 2018 self-published Black history activity book, Big Dreamers: The Canadian Black History Activity Book for Kids Volume 1, is also part of the tour. Several schools across Canada are already using the book as part of their BHM activities at the elementary school level and books signings are scheduled in some of the cities along the tour. Ms. Newton is currently co-writing Volume Two, as well as creating other educational items, such as puzzles, to make Black history informative, challenging and fun for young minds.
A bonus BHM event in Montreal this February is OWTA’s third Caribbean Luncheon, hosted by media personality, Catherine Verdon-Diamond. The event takes place at the Centre Communautaire Gerry Robertson in Pierrefonds (9665 Gouin Blvd. West, H8Y 1R4) on Saturday February 8 from 1 to 3:30 pm. Ms. Zanana Akande, the first woman from the African diaspora elected to the Legislative Assembly of Ontario and the first Black woman to serve as a Canadian cabinet minister, is the special guest of honour. Tickets are $20 per person and can be purchased by email via events@owta.org.
- For more information visit http://owta.org
The Tracking Black Canada presentation flows from East Coast to West, with special attention on the role that the Canadian railway played in both the geographic and economic lives of Blacks in Canada. Among the Black communities included are:
NOVA SCOTIA - Africville, Halifax
An African Canadian village located just north of Halifax founded in the mid-18th century. The City of Halifax demolished the once-prosperous seaside community in the 1960s in what many said was an act of racism.
ONTARIO - The Ward, Toronto
In 1850, many Black families settled in The Ward, (formerly St. John's Ward), in central Toronto.
QUEBEC - Little Burgundy, Montreal
Often referred to as the “Harlem of the North”, Little Burgundy was home to a thriving Black community for much of the 20th Century.
ALBERTA - Amber Valley, Edmonton
In 1909, a group of 160 African American homesteaders established an unincorporated community in Alberta.
BRITISH COLUMBIA - Hogan’s Alley, Vancouver
This was the first and last neighbourhood in Vancouver with a substantial concentrated black population. Hogan’s Alley was the local, unofficial name for Park Lane, an alley that ran through the southwestern corner of Strathcona in Vancouver.
✤ ✤ ✤ ✤ ✤
BHM SCHOOL TOUR – Montreal Dates
(Tour dates & times are subject to change)
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 29
- Champlain College (1 Presentation)
- 900 Rue Riverside, Saint-Lambert, J4P 3P2
- 1) 12:30PM to 1:30PM
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 3:
- Beaconsfield High School (2 Presentations)
- 250 Beaurepaire Dr, Beaconsfield, H9W 5G7
- 1) 10:00AM to 10:50AM
- 2) 10:55AM to 11:45AM
- Christmas Park Elementary School (1 Presentation)
- 422 Beaconsfield Boulevard, Beaconsfield, H9W 4B7
- 1) 1:00PM to 2:00PM
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 4:
- John Rennie High School (5 presentations)
- 501, boul. Saint-Jean, Pointe-Claire, H9R 3J5
- Times TBC
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 5:
- Lindsay Place High School (1 presentation)
- 111 Broadview Ave, Pointe-Claire, H9R 3Z4
- 1) 9:10AM to 10:30AM
- Beurling Academy (2 presentations)
- 6100 Champlain Blvd, Verdun, H4H 1A5
- 1) 1:43PM to 2:34PM
- 2) 2:39PM to 3:30PM
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 6:
- Macdonald High School (2 Presentations)
- 17 Maple Ave, Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue, H9X 2E5
- 1) 9:10AM to 10:05AM
- 2) 10:15AM to 11:08AM
- Lakeside Academy (1 Presentation)
- 5050 Rue Sherbrooke, Lachine, H8T 1H8
- 1) 1:35PM to 2:25PM
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 7:
- Kuper Academy (1 Presentation)
- 2975 Edmond St, Kirkland, H9H 5K5
- 1) 8:30AM to 9:30AM
- Dawson College (1 Presentation)
- 3040 Rue Sherbrooke, Montreal, H3Z 1A4
- 1) 11:30AM to 12:30PM
- Sacred Heart (1 presentation)
- 3635 Avenue Atwater, Montréal, H3H 1Y4
- 1) 2:00PM to 3:00PM
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 8: Caribbean Luncheon
- Centre Communautaire Gerry-Robertson
- 9665 Gouin Blvd. W., Pierrefonds, H8Y 1R4
- 1:00PM to 3:30PM
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 10:
- West Island College (1 presentation)
- 851 Tecumseh St, Dollard-Des Ormeaux, H9B 2L2
- 1) Time TBC
- James Lyng (1 presentation)
- 5440 Notre-Dame St W, H4C 1T9
- 1) 1:45PM to 3:00PM
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 11:
- Pierrefonds Community High School (2 Presentations)
- 13800 Pierrefonds Blvd., H9A 1A7
- 1) 8:00AM to 9:17AM
- 2) 9:30AM to 10:48AM
- Howard S. Billings (1 Presentation)
- 210 Rue McLeod, Châteauguay, J6J 2H4
- 1) 1:00PM to 2:00PM
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 12:
- Place Cartier (1 Presentation)
- 257 Boulevard Beaconsfield, Beaconsfield, H9W 4A5
- 1) 10:00AM to 11:00AM
- Collège Jean de la Mennais (1 Presentation)
- 870, ch. de Saint-Jean, La Prairie, J5R 2L5
- 1) 1:00PM to 2:00PM
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 13:
- Westmount High School (1 Presentation)
- 4350 Rue Sainte-Catherine, H3Z 1R1
- 1) 8:45AM to 9:45AM
- 2) 10:15AM to 11:15AM
- Dorval Elementary School (1 Presentation)
- 1750 Carson Ave, Dorval, H9S 1N3
- 1) 1:10PM to 2:20PM
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 17:
- Villa Ste. Marceline (1 Presentation)
- 815 Avenue Upper Belmont, Westmount, H3Y 1K5
- 1) 8:20AM to 9:50AM
- Pierrefonds Library (1 Presentation)
- 13555 Pierrefonds Blvd, Pierrefonds, H9A 1A6
- 1) 2:00PM to 3:00PM
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 18:
- Villa Maria College (1 Presentation)
- 4245 Decarie Blvd, Montreal, H4A 3K4
- 1) 8:15AM to 9:15AM
- Loyola High School (1 presentation)
- 7272 Sherbrooke St West, Montreal, H4B 1R2
- 1) 11:00AM to 12:00PM
—Overture with the Arts
—AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.