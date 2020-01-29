Last March, 21-year-old McGill University student Katie Rotchin had the opportunity to audition and screen test for CBC’s Great Canadian Baking Show. While she did not make the final cut, she caught the eye of a producer for Food Network Canada’s Great Chocolate Showdown and eventually won earned a spot on the show.
“The application process began with an online questionnaire in which I had to describe my style of baking, what baking means to me, how I handle pressure, and why I thought I’d be a good candidate for the competition,” said Rotchin. “A few weeks after submitting my application, I had a telephone interview with the producers during which we went over my answers to the online questionnaire.”
Ten home bakers from Canada and the US will go head-to-head in the indulgent world of chocolate, vying to be crowned the ultimate chocolate master The competition will air Tuesdays at 9 p.m. beginning Feb. 4 on Food Network Canada. “I am inviting some close friends and family over to watch and of course I will bake some stuff,” said the Westmount resident.
Rotchin, presently in her last year studying linguistics and anthropology at McGill, began her career in the kitchen merely two years ago by watching baking shows on TV and online. Now she bakes three times a week, trying a new recipe each time. She says baking has become a form of communication and she schedules her classes in the morning so that she can bake in the afternoon. Her most decadent chocolate creation was a chocolate Guinness beer cake that she sculpted for her boyfriend’s birthday.
After making it through the interview stage, Rotchin was invited to participate in a live audition which took place via Skype. The first half-hour was similar to the phone interview, but more in-depth.
“During the second half-hour, I was asked to bake,” she explains. “Not having had any prior experience with this kind of audition, I struggled to fit both my baking and my face in the frame. I ended up just crouching down near the stove whenever I had to explain a step. Luckily, the producer found it funny. I had made a finished version of my chocolate tart the day before since I knew I would not have time to complete a finished version in the 30 minutes allotted, but the producer loved how organized and prepared I was.”
Now that Rotchin is approaching celebrity status, she would be more than happy to visit her former primary and secondary schools, Akiva and Trafalgar, to talk about the experience.
For more details log on to https://www.foodnetwork.ca/shows/great-chocolate-showdown
