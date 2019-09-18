Student-athletes know from an early stage that they can further their education by being proficient in the classroom and in their selected discipline. Many utilize university identification camps to showcase their skills and meet with coaches who are scouting for talent for their respective schools.
This past July, the Monteuil Soccer Club, in collaboration with the Toronto Blizzard and Ottawa South United organizations, hosted such a camp for 75 female players at Laval’s Parc de Lausanne. Over the course of three days the athletes showed their skills through drills and games to 30 coaches from both NCAA (American) and U SPORTS (Canadian) universities.
Marco Masucci, the technical director of CS Monteuil and head coach of the club’s under-17 women’s team was the driving force behind this event, calling on the contacts he made when he coached at Fairleigh Dickinson University, a Division 1 school based in New Jersey.
“There are so many talented players who are strong students,” said Masucci. “I was very pleased by the response of the coaches who signed on to our first camp.”
Among the names in attendance were David Nolan, Head Coach of Georgetown University; Mike Poller, Assistant Coach of Princeton University; Brendan Faherty, Head Coach of Yale University, and Meghan Ryan-Nemzer, Assistant Coach at Rutgers University. Five Quebec universities took part, including the Université de Montréal, and McGill University, represented by head coach Jose-Luis Valdes.
Coach Valdes and his staff attend about a half dozen events (showcases, combines and ID camps) each year across Canada and sometimes in the U.S.
“The events are very helpful and the better ones for our programs are the ID camps,” said Valdes. “We are able to not only watch the players in games but we also have the opportunity to coach them for a session. This allows us to better compare how players react to our style of play and philosophy.”
Part of the schedule included a session for the players with coach Nolan, who presented something called College Talk.
“We wanted them to have as much information as possible about the process and what it would be like at university,” said Masucci. “We didn’t want the camp to be just about performing, so it was great to have coach Nolan be able to speak to the girls.”
Sara Anelli of the Monteuil PLSQ squad and the Monteuil U21 AAA team has her eyes on attending school south of the border. The Dawson College commerce student knew from early on that she wanted to combine scholastics and soccer.
“I think since the end of sixth grade I realized that I wanted to be the best at soccer and in school,” said Anelli. “I’ve been to a few of these ID camps but it is so nice to have one right here at home.”
Anelli also knows that it requires a lot of hard work and dedication to earn a scholarship.
“It takes a lot of perseverance and sacrifice,” Anelli said. “You’re out early and home late and you don’t want to drop the ball on either aspect of school and soccer.”
During his time at Fairleigh Dickinson University, Masucci did plenty of recruiting runs before, during and after the season. What did he look for when evaluating a potential student?
“Body language tells a lot about a person,” Marco Masucci said. “Before even touching a ball or showing how technical a player is, body language speaks volumes.”
Another important consideration for Masucci came during interviews with the family. “We aren’t just getting a player for four years, we are getting their family — and how they are as a family can impact things.”
When it comes to selecting a school Coach Valdes suggests a student athlete put their ego aside.
“Getting a scholarship or a partial scholarship is great, but not the reason you should chose a school — especially for a Quebec-born student whose tuition in Quebec is incredibly low compared to the rest of the continent,” he explained. “A 50 per cent scholarship offer in a NCAA school is great, but that sometimes still means you will have to pay $25,000 to $30,000 each year. That one year can be invested into your entire academic career in Quebec with rent included versus just the one year down south. I understand it can feel really good to be wanted by a program but make sure it’s the right place for you first.”
