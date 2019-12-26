Lester B. Pearson School Board makes decisions for the future of its students and system

After an eight month long Major School Change Consultation, the Lester B. Pearson School Board’s Council of Commissioners passed a series of resolutions that it says will create stability, long-term viability and enhanced learning opportunities for the school board’s current and future students. The decisions, taken at a public Special Meeting of the Council of Commissioners held at John Rennie High School on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, mark the end of the consultation that was officially launched May, 2019.
With the decisions come many changes, all reflective of the school board’s commitment to rationalize the Secondary School Sector, and the Continuing Education Sector (Adult & Vocational). The Council of Commissioners received 70 briefs, held two Town Halls, one at LaSalle Community Comprehensive High School on November 26th and the other at John Rennie High School on November 27th.
As well, during the consultation period, representatives from the Council of Commissioners and Administration attended several information meetings, responded to invitations/questions from Governing Boards, and were present at community meetings within schools.
Here are highlights of the decisions taken, that reflect the future direction of the school board. Most of these changes will be effective in the 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 school years:
Beurling Academy – New Educational Project, Community Based and Student Focused
Endorsement is given to the revision of the educational project proposed by Beurling Academy and that mandate be given to the Lester B. Pearson School Board Administration to support a student-centered project-based approach. The Governing Board of Beurling Academy must submit a comprehensive plan for said revised educational project to the Council of Commissioners and the LBPSB Administration no later than May 30, 2020, with following semi-annual reports on its implementation through May 2023.
In addition, Continuing Education will implement the direct connections with higher education and career programs, and to enhance the partnership between said project and the Verdun-Beurling Community Learning Center; such as:
- Increase DEP programs with secondary 3 prerequisites in the Building and Public Works Sector (such as Tiling, Painting, etc.) through an entente with Francophone school boards as they currently hold the authorization to offer the programs in English.
Lakeside Academy – Enhanced/Innovative Educational Project, Community Based
Endorsement is given to the orientation proposed by Lakeside Academy to develop new innovative projects designed to serve the general needs of the Lachine Community, including the expansion of existing collaborative initiatives with Maple Grove Elementary School and with other community partner
The Governing Board of Lakeside Academy must submit a comprehensive plan for its revised educational project to the Council of Commissioners and the LBPSB Administration, no later than May 30, 2020, with following semi-annual reports on its implementation through May 2023.
SACC (Sources Adult & Career Centre)
During the 2021-2022 school year, Sources Adult and Career Centre be transferred to 120 Ambassador in Pointe-Claire
Place Cartier (w/Allancroft annex)
During the 2021-2022 academic school year, Place Cartier Adult Centre (including its Allancroft annex) be transferred to 120 Ambassador Avenue in Pointe-Claire.
Lindsay Place
Effective for the 2020-2021 school year, the capacity of Lindsay Place High School Secondary One (Grade 7) be capped with a maximum intake of two groups.
Effective June 30 2021, Lindsay Place High School will be closed and its deed of establishment revoked. For the 2020-2021 school year, the capacity of Lindsay Place High School’s “Secondary One” (Grade 7) be capped with a maximum intake of two groups.
The students currently enrolled and registered for 2020-2021 will be allowed to complete their secondary studies at 111 Broadview Avenue in Pointe-Claire, in accordance with LBPSB’s Enrolment Criteria Policy.
St. Thomas High School
For the 2020-2021 school year, the St. Thomas High School Secondary One (Grade 7) registration be capped with a maximum intake of eight groups.
Effective July 1, 2021, St. Thomas High School will be transferred to 111 Broadview Avenue in Pointe-Claire and its deed of establishment will be amended to indicate said address.
For the 2020-2021 school year, the St. Thomas High School’s “Secondary One” (Grade 7) registration be capped with a maximum intake of eight groups .
Effective July 1, 2021, all students previously registered at Lindsay Place High School be registered at St. Thomas High School at its new address of 111 Broadview Avenue in Pointe-Claire
Additional Provisions
St Thomas High School/Lindsay Place High School Transitional Measures
As students who are currently enrolled and subsequently admitted to both schools are entitled to continuity in the provision of their educational and student services, the Council of Commissioners adopted a resolution outlining the details of a Transition Committee to be established:
The creation of a Transition Committee, which will meet, as needed, beginning no later than January 30, 2020, and continuing through to June 30, 2021, composed of the following members:
- i. a Regional Director for these schools (Chair)
- ii. the Governing Board chair of each school
- iii. 1 additional parent member of each of the St. Thomas and Lindsay Place Governing Boards
- iv. 1 member of the administrative team of each school
- v. 2 teachers from each school, one of which must be a resource teacher
- vi. 1 support staff member from each school
- vii. 2 students of each school, at least one of which is in Secondary III
- viii. 1 commissioner representing the ward (non-voting);
The Transition Committee be mandated to assess and make recommendations, in collaboration with the two governing boards, to the Council of Commissioners and the LBPSB Administration on the following:
- Measures and considerations to ensure continuity of services and programs for former Lindsay Place High School students and for St. Thomas High School students making the transition to the new location at 111 Broadview in Pointe-Claire on July 1, 2021;
- Transition provisions for students with special needs;
- Procedures for the transfer including suggested timelines and accommodations for June 2021;
- Organization of the physical plant and consideration of capital requirements;
- Communication with stakeholders and community;
- Recommendations on how to perpetuate the legacy of Judge Lindsay Place and report these, no later than June 30, 2020;
- Any other measures it deems appropriate over the course of its mandate;
The Transition Committee must report on its progress to the Council of Commissioners, the LBPSB Administration, and the two governing boards on a quarterly basis, the first report to be provided no later than March 31, 2020, and every three months thereafter with a final report no later than March 30, 2021.
Student Transportation
As currently planned, the high school “Gray” transportation zones, currently grandfathered as free busing for grades 10-11, will remain for the grade 11 students’ for their final year in the 2020-2021 school year.
The transportation zones will be reviewed for the 2021-2022 school year, including transitional measures to provide the necessary student transportation, in accordance with the current Student Transportation Policy.
—Lester B. Pearson School Board
—AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.