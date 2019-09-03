Indigenous Dawson grad wins national leadership award

Dawson College graduate Celeste Groux (Pure and Applied Science, Class of 2019) was awarded the Corinne Mount Pleasant-Jetté Leadership Award on Aug. 22. The scholarship is given by RBC and is named in honour of the late Corinne Mount Pleasant-Jetté, a prominent member of the First Nations community who was instrumental in leading the launch of the RBC Indigenous Student Awards Program. The RBC student awards are given to 10 Indigenous students from across Canada each year. This leadership award is given to the student who most demonstrates leadership skills in their community and acts as a change agent.
“Celeste is a great role model by showing the things you can accomplish as not only an Indigenous person, but as a woman in Mathematics,” said Jennifer Anne Barley, Branch Manager of RBC in Chateauguay and RBC Royal Eagle representative. “She mentored students in the first year of high school and organized activities for the student body, such as School Spirit Week. Celeste was active at Dawson volunteering for campus events, such as First Peoples Week and Multicultural Days.”
Celeste is continuing her studies at McGill University this fall in Honours Applied Mathematics. She will be able to focus on her studies with the RBC scholarship, which will pay up to $4,000 in tuition per year for four years. Celeste lives in Chateauguay and is a member of the Bigstone Cree Nation.
- https://www.dawsoncollege.qc.ca/news/dawson-community/dawson-grad-celeste-groux-receives-national-leadership-award/
—Christina Parsons
—Dawson College
—AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.