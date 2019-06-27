The new Samuel de Champlain Bridge has been praised for prioritizing user mobility and including forward-thinking components such as the REM light rail, bike and pedestrian paths. But some experts note that the new design has yet to fully accommodate the flow of freight traffic over the bridge, which will remain one of the country’s busiest. And with an increase in traffic expected from the US, a robust transportation service is essential if delays are to be avoided.
Anjali Awasthi, an associate professor at the Concordia Institute for Information Systems Engineering (CIISE), says bridge administrators could implement some measures that would ease congestion even further. She suggests dedicated truck lanes, for instance, or a bus lane that could be converted to truck lanes for night deliveries, or even partially converting the REM to deliver freight. She also argues that snow removal and its impact on traffic is an issue that must be addressed substantively.
When it comes to finding better ways to think about urban transport, Awasthi is on solid ground. In a paper published in the journal Transportation Research Part A: Policy and Practice, she and several co-authors lay out a system for ranking sustainable transportation alternatives.
Awasthi and her co-authors ranked three projects already underway in the city of Luxembourg: a downtown tramway, re-organizing the city’s bus lines and implementing an electric car-sharing service.
Re-thinking a city’s transit DNA is an enormously complex puzzle, one with multiple stakeholders and multiple objectives. In order to discover which option would be the best fit for Luxembourg, Awasthi and her team first had to receive input from a seven-member committee consisting of academics and practitioners from Luxembourg’s Ministry of Transport.
The committee evaluated each mass transit option’s performance against a list of almost three dozen different criteria that they ranked linguistically, from Very Low to Very High. These ranged from economic expenditures such as land and infrastructure costs to fossil fuel consumption to the effects of congestion reduction on human health and well-being.
Awasthi then calculated the results using a technique called Ideal Solution-Based Multicriteria Decision-Making.
The Ideal Solution-Based technique ranks options based on how close they come to maximizing their goal. For instance, if a goal is reducing overall greenhouse gas emissions, how do the various options rank in achieving that goal?
“Here, the best alternative is not random,” says Awasthi. “It is the best alternative because it scored highest on all the parameters that are being studied, so therefore any solution that we evaluate is being compared to the best possible one.”
The team then applied three different Ideal Solution-Based Multicriteria Decision-Making techniques to obtain relative rankings of each project.
“We wanted to check that the results obtained from one method were consistent with the results of other methods, or not,” she says. “And when we ranked all three projects using the three different methods, we found that the tramway was the best with regards to the criteria being considered.”
Not only was the tramway deemed the best choice, it also proved the best option when the parameters were weighted differently. So, if the committee was more focused on, say, revenues than social or environmental aspects, the tramway option still performed the best.
Awasthi warns that the study did have its limitations, not least of which was its tiny sample size.
“Of course, the higher number of participants we have ranking criteria, the more accurate the results will be,” she says. “If we had more team members, we could investigate whether the results would change or not.”
Awasthi also notes that Luxembourg municipal authorities chose the criteria. She says other cities may have other priorities, and so a similar study unique to that city would have to be adjusted accordingly.
However, she says that would be a straightforward process.
“It’s not at all complicated to transport this kind of measurement from Luxembourg to a city like Montreal,” she says. “We just need a new set of data and a new list of priorities and maybe more stakeholders participating.”
In the meantime, she says she has high hopes for the Samuel de Champlain bridge and believes it will help improve city mobility – but point out its success ultimately depends on the continued support from all levels of government.
