Helping hands

They say it takes a village to raise a child. Well, it also takes a village to run a school. From the teachers and staff members to those who offer their free time as volunteers, there are many jobs that people fulfill within the school’s walls.
Parents play an important part in the overall school experience. Not only are they the reinforcements when it comes to supporting their child’s teacher, but they also help to keep many of the activities and events running smoothly throughout the academic year. From fundraisers and theme weeks to running different facets of the school, such as the library or extracurriculars, moms and dads are regularly called upon to help with various projects.
Dyana Gampel is one such parent. She has three kids, two of whom — age 6 and 11 — are at Sunshine Academy in Dollard-des-Ormeaux, and she has volunteered as part of the governing board as well as the PPO (Parent Participation Organization). Gampel helped approve fundraisers, organize the logistics of field trips, and ensure student safety in different areas of school.
“I didn’t want to be a complainer,” she said of her decision to volunteer at her children’s school. “A lot of parents don’t realize that the governing board is where you make the school a better place, and every school has their own. A governing board is so you can question and help make decisions within the school. I wanted to be a part of the change.”
She added, “One of the nice things is, we question things. If someone says, ‘We’re going to do a raffle,’ we ask questions like, ‘Where are you going to get the prizes from, how are you going to sell the tickets, how much will the tickets be?’ and so on.”
As Gampel put it, the volunteer work she and the other PPO members do keeps everyone accountable for the decisions that are made and how funding is allocated, amongst other things.
DDO resident Kelly Gurevitch has three children aged 7, 9 and 11, who attend Westpark Elementary School. Gurevitch said she does around 20 hours a week volunteering, sometimes more. She has sat on the governing board, she works in the library, and she helps every year with the annual school play. “I have the time and I have a flexible schedule being self-employed, and I love to be involved in my kids’ education to help enrich it,” she explained. “I chose to put them in public school and there’s definitely limitations [by way of resources], so whatever I can do to help I want to.”
Gurevitch has noticed that many schools are lacking in parents who are able to help and give up their free time.
“There aren’t as many volunteers as there used to be because there are more double-working families and households,” she said. “I like to volunteer because there’s a ripple effect: my kids see how I feel about their school, and they have a lot of pride in their own school and get involved where they can as students.”
For example, her oldest is in the band, leadership club, and helps in the science club.
Schools do rely on parents to participate in the day-to-day activities of the school year. Otherwise, many of the extracurriculars, as well as the fundraisers and events, would be limited — or cease to exist at all. Parents can give back to their child’s school in a myriad of ways, whether it’s in the daytime or evening, within the school walls or from home. There is always a need.
