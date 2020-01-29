We all want our children to succeed, but sometimes it’s important to take a step back and encourage kids to set their own course, learning new skills and information on their own.
Recently, active learning has become quite popular, even finding its way into mainstream education as classrooms become increasingly digital. Children can now go beyond traditional classroom resources, learning more about anything they want with a simple click of the mouse.
With this in mind, here are a few easy ways to help your child be an independent, curious learner in the digital age:
Create chances to safely explore at home
Pose questions to your kids about what excites them and encourage them to learn more about that topic on kid-friendly, trusted websites. That way, they will already feel comfortable with new digital learning platforms at school, such as Nelson Education’s Edwin, which allows kids to browse an extensive catalogue of content to find out more about what interests them.
Highlight the fun in learning
Being a successful learner starts with having a positive attitude. Show kids that learning can be fun and exciting by thinking of ways to turn research into a game. Reward them with inexpensive prizes or more play time. Chances are, the more fun children have learning, the more they’ll want to seek out new information and grow.
Allow your child to teach you
Challenging your kids to take the information they learn and apply it to everyday life is a great way to enhance understanding, while also helping identify areas for improvement. Encourage your kids to tell you what they’ve learned. Support your child as they navigate new information and help them learn by asking questions they may not have considered. This will foster even more learning and help familiarize your child with collaborative student-teacher relationships.
Digital learning tools are rapidly evolving classrooms. By embracing this new way of learning, both at school and at home, you can help your kids excel.
