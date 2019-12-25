Five reasons why Montreal is the perfect city for college students

One of my favourite trips this year took me just an hour's drive from the U.S. border – or a quick two-hour flight from Atlanta – to a city with mid-70s weather and a cool breeze in August. The architecture has a distinctly European feel, a reflection of the city's strong Scottish and French cultural heritage, with sidewalk cafes dotting the streets.
This is Montreal, the largest city in Canada's province of Quebec and one of the most distinctive travel destinations in North America. With multiple excellent options for higher education, it's also the perfect city for a college student. Here are five reasons why.
1. An Identity Of Diversity
Montreal is one of the most diverse cities on the continent, with one in every four residents of the greater Montreal area being an immigrant. Quebec is a French-speaking province, but 55% of the population is bilingual in French and English, so you’ll get around just fine if English is your only language.
Two of the city's top universities use English as the primary language of instruction. McGill University is ranked as one of the top universities in the entire world and has produced 12 Nobel Prize laureates, and Concordia University, the largest university in Canada by enrollment, boasts the prestigious John Molson School of Business.
If you do want to learn French, there are ample opportunities to do so. Quebec's Ministry of Immigration offers free courses, both in-person and online.
2. No Car? No Problem!
Even if you aren't able to bring your car to Montreal, the city has ample ways to get around. Montreal has 400 miles of bike paths, making it a relatively easy city to navigate on two wheels. There’s also a robust public transportation system, with a four-line subway system and bus routes that crisscross virtually every part of the island.
3. Close To Home
As we mentioned before, Montreal can give you a cosmopolitan cultural experience while also keeping your home base within arm's reach. It's within driving distance of much of the northeastern United States – roughly a six-hour drive due north from New York City – and you can hop on quick flights from many major airports.
4. You Won't Be Bored
McGill and Concordia are both demanding universities, so your studies will take up the bulk of your time in Montreal. But when you want a break or a quick weekend getaway from school, Montreal has countless opportunities for fun. You can explore the city’s many delicious food traditions, like the famous poutine, take in one of the excellent museums, such as the Biodôme or, if the weather is nice, take a jaunt over to Parc Jean-Drapeau, Mount Royal Park or La Ronde, an amusement park operated by Six Flags.
5. A City With It All
And this might be the best part about Montreal and its universities: You can get the excellent education and rich cultural experience for much less than you'd have to pay for a private university in the United States, as McGill's annual tuition for a Bachelor of Arts degree for the 2019/20 academic year is just over $18,000, and Concordia is around that same total.
A cosmopolitan feel, endless opportunities for fun and cultural enrichment and excellent, affordable education to boot: Montreal really might be the perfect city for college students.
—Kristen Moon
—Moon Prep
—AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.