English speakers are underrepresented in Quebec’s public service: Concordia

English-speaking Quebecers have been chronically underrepresented in the Quebec public service since at least the 1940s, according to a report from Concordia University’s Quebec English-Speaking Communities Research Network (QUESCREN).
The report, titled Employment of English Speakers in Quebec’s Public Service, was commissioned by the government of Quebec’s Secrétariat aux relations avec les Québécois d’expression anglaise.
It further found that the proportion of mother tongue English speakers in the Quebec public service has hovered around 1 per cent since the early 1970s. This translates to roughly one ninth of their representation in the Quebec population.
The report’s authors are Celine Cooper, M.A., lecturer at the School of Community and Public Affairs, Concordia University, and independent consultant, with Patrick Donovan, PhD, and Lorraine O’Donnell, PhD, both of QUESCREN.
The authors recommend that the government implement specific actions to encourage hiring English-speaking Quebecers within the civil service, and to encourage English-speaking Quebecers to apply for Quebec government jobs. These measures must include clear goals, integration measures and budgets in order to address the problem of underrepresentation in the province’s public service.
They further suggest making provincial affairs and employment opportunities of interest to English-speaking youth by drawing on existing and additional research into best practices.
The report’s authors believe that the report is a starting point for discussions on how to establish better pathways into Quebec’s public service for English speakers.
Established in 2008, QUESCREN is a collaborative network of researchers, stakeholders, and educational and other institutions that improves understanding of Quebec’s English-speaking communities and promotes their vitality.
To read the full report in French and English, please see below
http://www.concordia.ca/content/dam/artsci/scpa/quescren/docs/Quescren_QPSRPTEnglish.pdf
—Celine Cooper
—School of Community and Public Affairs
—Concordia University
—AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.