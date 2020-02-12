CTV News Montreal and Global Montreal (TV) were at Dawson College on Feb. 3 for the Social Science Week presentation by Bradley Heaven and Daniel O’Connor about their unique friendship and how they work together to improve life for people living with disabilities. Brad has non-verbal spastic cerebral palsy. Danny was 19 in 2010 when he started working with Brad, who was 13 and a student at John Rennie High School. The two bonded quickly and an amazing friendship was born that has led them on many adventures, including winning an entrepreneurship contest at Dawson and being flown to Las Vegas to speak at a technology conference last month.
Brad, who just graduated this past semester with a DEC in Social Science, and his assistant Danny shared how they met, what they have accomplished so far and their project, All Access Life. All Access Life is a website they created to share new technology for seniors and people living with various disabilities. The focus of their work is their YouTube channel, where they post videos, including product reviews.
You can keep up with Brad and Danny by subscribing to their YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClU9w9ETBzaw34NIphAl_nA
Global Montreal broadcast their news report about Brad and Danny on Feb. 3.
https://globalnews.ca/video/6501583/dawson-college-alumnus-with-cerebral-palsy-making-a-difference
—Dawson College
—AB
